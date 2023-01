NAP

Wannabe Brave - 19:30 Kempton

Wannabe Brave was well backed and duly took another step forward to get off the mark on his latest outing over this course and distance in November.

He was always prominent and dug deep under pressure after being produced to lead inside the final furlong, ultimately getting the verdict by a head in gritty fashion.

Still relatively unexposed after just five starts, Wannabe Brave is the type to go on improving and remains one keep on the right side up 3 lb in the weights for his follow-up bid.

No. 6 (2) Wannabe Brave (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 68

NEXT BEST

Positive - 19:00 Kempton

Positive gained a first success since his two-year-old days with a battling performance at Wolverhampton over Christmas, getting a gap on the inner early in the straight and staying on well from there to win by half a length.

That showed that he's still capable of smart form and the only question is whether he can continue to go the right way having been sparingly raced over the last couple of seasons.

If he can then a BHA mark of 101 still looks potentially lenient for a horse who once beat none other than the subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Kameko when landing the 2019 Solario Stakes at Sandown.

No. 1 (3) Positive SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 101

EACH-WAY

Royal Thunder - 20:00 Kempton

Royal Thunder wasn't far off his best when last seen finishing third at Yarmouth in October, running to well to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner.

He has joined Stuart Edmunds in the interim having been bought for 40,000 guineas and his new yard has been among the winners recently.

Hopefully, Royal Thunder will be firing on all cylinders after nearly four months off and it's worth pointing out that he is now 3 lb lower in the weights than when finishing a close-up fourth over this course and distance back in September.