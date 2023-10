A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 17:45 - Back Topanga

No. 9 (7) Topanga SBK 5/6 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Topanga cost 230,000 guineas as a yearling and displayed plenty of ability when finishing runner-up on debut over this course and distance 16 days ago, beaten only a neck by another newcomer from the Charlie Appleby yard who was well backed and pulling clear of the remainder.

She made good headway in the straight to be upsides the eventual winner inside the final furlong, and her performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, too. There should be plenty more to come from her and she sets a very good standard on form for her rivals to aim at.

Kempton Next Best - 19:45 - Back Laura's Breeze

No. 3 (1) Laura's Breeze (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 59

Laura's Breeze remains a maiden, but she has shown improved form switched to the all-weather on her last two starts at Chelmsford, and arguably hasn't been seen to best effect either time.

She did well to finish as close as she did two starts back, travelling better than most but given too much to do, and finishing well under a hands-and-heels ride. A similar scenario unfolded last time under another patient ride, but those tactics are often hard to pull off at that track, and she remains a horse to be interested in on an artificial surface.

Kempton Each Way - 18:45 - Back Willem Twee

No. 2 (2) Willem Twee SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Willem Twee enjoyed a productive three-year-old campaign, opening his account in a six-furlong maiden at Doncaster in June last year and looking a very useful prospect when following up on handicap debut over the same course and distance the following month.

He again had plenty in hand when finishing first past the post over this course and distance on his next start (subsequently disqualified for returning a positive sample) and he was far from disgraced when runner-up in a strong conditions event back here on his final start last season.

Willem Twee was below form on his return from 11 months off at Ascot in September (first start since being gelded), but he left the impression he was badly in need of the run, and he looks very interesting back on the all-weather for a yard that does well at this venue.