Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Ilza'eem - 17:00 Kempton

Iliza'eem cost £260,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and attracted support ahead of his debut over course and distance earlier this month. He made a promising start, knowing what was required of him but unable to go with the favourite inside the final two furlongs. That rival had the benefit of experience and looked above average, while Ilza'eem seems sure to improve for that run, and looks a banker for a race like this.

No. 4 (1) Ilza'eem (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Autumn Twilight - 17:30 Kempton

Trainer David Menuisier often adapts a patient approach with his horses, so it was encouraging that Autumn Twilight was able to make a winning start in a seven-furlong minor event at Salisbury in October. It is probably best to put a line through his run in the Horris Hill at Newbury last time, not suited by coming over to the stand-side rail on his own while the race developed in the middle of the track. He remains with potential and can exploit an opening mark of 78.

No. 4 (7) Autumn Twilight (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 78

Don't Look Back - 18:05 Kempton

This looks an open race, but Don't Look Back is still very much unexposed after shaping well in a couple of races earlier this year. He only ran to a similar level as on debut when hitting the frame at Lingfield in September, proving his stamina for this trip and leaving the impression he could have more to offer. Don't Look Back has been gelded since and is the type to do better now handicapping.