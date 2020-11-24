To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...

"...can exploit an opening mark of 78..."

Timeform on Autumn Twilight

Ilza'eem - 17:00 Kempton

Iliza'eem cost £260,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and attracted support ahead of his debut over course and distance earlier this month. He made a promising start, knowing what was required of him but unable to go with the favourite inside the final two furlongs. That rival had the benefit of experience and looked above average, while Ilza'eem seems sure to improve for that run, and looks a banker for a race like this.

Autumn Twilight - 17:30 Kempton

Trainer David Menuisier often adapts a patient approach with his horses, so it was encouraging that Autumn Twilight was able to make a winning start in a seven-furlong minor event at Salisbury in October. It is probably best to put a line through his run in the Horris Hill at Newbury last time, not suited by coming over to the stand-side rail on his own while the race developed in the middle of the track. He remains with potential and can exploit an opening mark of 78.

Don't Look Back - 18:05 Kempton

This looks an open race, but Don't Look Back is still very much unexposed after shaping well in a couple of races earlier this year. He only ran to a similar level as on debut when hitting the frame at Lingfield in September, proving his stamina for this trip and leaving the impression he could have more to offer. Don't Look Back has been gelded since and is the type to do better now handicapping.

Smart Stat

Autumn Twilight - 17:30 Kempton

26% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK

Recommended bets

Iliza'eem - 17:00 Kempton
Autumn Twilight - 17:30 Kempton
Don't Look Back - 18:05 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kemp 25th Nov (7f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 25 November, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ilzaeem
Royal Fleet
Jaafel
Twilight Madness
Lowndes Square
Ford Madox Brown
Alabama Boy
The Vegas Raider
Neenees Choice
Exceedingly Regal
Surrey Princess
Sergeant Major
Munificent
Bella Colorossa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 25th Nov (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Wednesday 25 November, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fayathaan
Autumn Twilight
Evening Song
Mariance
London Palladium
Fools Rush In
Toussarok
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 25th Nov (1m Nursery)

Show Hide

Wednesday 25 November, 6.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dont Look Back
Cuban Cigar
Tick Toch
The Nail Gunner
Dream Chaser
Uss Nimitz
Shady Mcgee
Durabella
Hafez
Headshot
Sky Blue Thinking
Marsabit
Miss Fernanda
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles