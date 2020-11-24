- Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Wednesday...
"...can exploit an opening mark of 78..."
Timeform on Autumn Twilight
Iliza'eem cost £260,000 at the breeze-ups earlier this year and attracted support ahead of his debut over course and distance earlier this month. He made a promising start, knowing what was required of him but unable to go with the favourite inside the final two furlongs. That rival had the benefit of experience and looked above average, while Ilza'eem seems sure to improve for that run, and looks a banker for a race like this.
Autumn Twilight - 17:30 Kempton
Trainer David Menuisier often adapts a patient approach with his horses, so it was encouraging that Autumn Twilight was able to make a winning start in a seven-furlong minor event at Salisbury in October. It is probably best to put a line through his run in the Horris Hill at Newbury last time, not suited by coming over to the stand-side rail on his own while the race developed in the middle of the track. He remains with potential and can exploit an opening mark of 78.
Don't Look Back - 18:05 Kempton
This looks an open race, but Don't Look Back is still very much unexposed after shaping well in a couple of races earlier this year. He only ran to a similar level as on debut when hitting the frame at Lingfield in September, proving his stamina for this trip and leaving the impression he could have more to offer. Don't Look Back has been gelded since and is the type to do better now handicapping.
Smart Stat
Autumn Twilight - 17:30 Kempton
26% - William Buick's strike rate at KEMPTON PARK
Recommended bets
Iliza'eem - 17:00 Kempton
Autumn Twilight - 17:30 Kempton
Don't Look Back - 18:05 Kempton
Kemp 25th Nov (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 25 November, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ilzaeem
|Royal Fleet
|Jaafel
|Twilight Madness
|Lowndes Square
|Ford Madox Brown
|Alabama Boy
|The Vegas Raider
|Neenees Choice
|Exceedingly Regal
|Surrey Princess
|Sergeant Major
|Munificent
|Bella Colorossa
Kemp 25th Nov (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Wednesday 25 November, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fayathaan
|Autumn Twilight
|Evening Song
|Mariance
|London Palladium
|Fools Rush In
|Toussarok
Kemp 25th Nov (1m Nursery)Show Hide
Wednesday 25 November, 6.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dont Look Back
|Cuban Cigar
|Tick Toch
|The Nail Gunner
|Dream Chaser
|Uss Nimitz
|Shady Mcgee
|Durabella
|Hafez
|Headshot
|Sky Blue Thinking
|Marsabit
|Miss Fernanda