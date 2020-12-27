To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Racing at Kempton
Timeform pick out three bets at Kempton on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Sunday...

"...seems sure to progress and shouldn't be too long in getting off the mark in this sphere."

Timeform on Her Indoors

Her Indoors - 12:45 Kempton

A fairly useful winner on the Flat, Her Indoors shaped really well on her hurdles bow in a listed contest at Aintree three weeks ago, thrown in at the deep end somewhat but making a good impression as she kept on to finish second. She seems sure to progress and shouldn't be too long in getting off the mark in this sphere.

Emmpressive Lady - 13:55 Kempton

A modest performer in bumpers, Emmpressive Lady has taken really well to hurdling since joining Susan Gardner's yard, building significantly on her debut over obstacles to open her account at Exeter last month, before following up on her handicap debut at Sandown last time, handling the very testing conditions well. She remains open to further improvement and, with the step up in trip also a positive, she gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick.



Mellow Ben - 15:05 Kempton

A dual winner in the opening stages of last season, Mellow Ben had been operating below his best for the early part of this term, but he looked revived all of a sudden when third to Cap Du Nord at Newbury last month, giving it a proper go under a positive ride. He meets that rival on 7 lb better terms this time around and could be worth siding with to reverse the form.

Smart Stat

ALTIOR - 14:30 Kempton
4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Her Indoors - 12:45 Kempton
Emmpressive Lady - 13:55 Kempton
Mellow Ben - 15:05 Kempton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kemp 27th Dec (2m Juv Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 12.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Heross Du Seuil
Her Indoors
Siroco Jo
Ambassador
Honneur Dajonc
Jalwan
Alborkan
Warranty
Cloud Thunder
Sly Minx
Royaume Uni
Sarceaux
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 27th Dec (3m Mares Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Emmpressive Lady
Midnightreflection
Molly Ollys Wishes
Bannixtown Glory
Danse Idol
Regarding Ruth
Hotter than Hell
Alpha Carinae
Coded Message
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 27th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royale Pagaille
Cap Du Nord
Darlac
Adrien Du Pont
Mellow Ben
Crievehill
The Kings Writ
Double Shuffle
Erick Le Rouge
Commanche Red
Shantou Village
Soupy Soups
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles