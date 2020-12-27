Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Her Indoors - 12:45 Kempton

A fairly useful winner on the Flat, Her Indoors shaped really well on her hurdles bow in a listed contest at Aintree three weeks ago, thrown in at the deep end somewhat but making a good impression as she kept on to finish second. She seems sure to progress and shouldn't be too long in getting off the mark in this sphere.

No. 11 Her Indoors (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: -

Emmpressive Lady - 13:55 Kempton

A modest performer in bumpers, Emmpressive Lady has taken really well to hurdling since joining Susan Gardner's yard, building significantly on her debut over obstacles to open her account at Exeter last month, before following up on her handicap debut at Sandown last time, handling the very testing conditions well. She remains open to further improvement and, with the step up in trip also a positive, she gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick.

No. 10 Emmpressive Lady (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Susan Gardner

Jockey: Lucy Gardner

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 120



Mellow Ben - 15:05 Kempton

A dual winner in the opening stages of last season, Mellow Ben had been operating below his best for the early part of this term, but he looked revived all of a sudden when third to Cap Du Nord at Newbury last month, giving it a proper go under a positive ride. He meets that rival on 7 lb better terms this time around and could be worth siding with to reverse the form.