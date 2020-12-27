- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: A. P. Heskin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 10st 5lbs
- OR: -
Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Sunday...
"...seems sure to progress and shouldn't be too long in getting off the mark in this sphere."
Timeform on Her Indoors
A fairly useful winner on the Flat, Her Indoors shaped really well on her hurdles bow in a listed contest at Aintree three weeks ago, thrown in at the deep end somewhat but making a good impression as she kept on to finish second. She seems sure to progress and shouldn't be too long in getting off the mark in this sphere.
Emmpressive Lady - 13:55 Kempton
A modest performer in bumpers, Emmpressive Lady has taken really well to hurdling since joining Susan Gardner's yard, building significantly on her debut over obstacles to open her account at Exeter last month, before following up on her handicap debut at Sandown last time, handling the very testing conditions well. She remains open to further improvement and, with the step up in trip also a positive, she gets the vote to bring up the hat-trick.
Mellow Ben - 15:05 Kempton
A dual winner in the opening stages of last season, Mellow Ben had been operating below his best for the early part of this term, but he looked revived all of a sudden when third to Cap Du Nord at Newbury last month, giving it a proper go under a positive ride. He meets that rival on 7 lb better terms this time around and could be worth siding with to reverse the form.
Smart Stat
ALTIOR - 14:30 Kempton
4 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Her Indoors - 12:45 Kempton
Emmpressive Lady - 13:55 Kempton
Mellow Ben - 15:05 Kempton
Kemp 27th Dec (2m Juv Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 27 December, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Heross Du Seuil
|Her Indoors
|Siroco Jo
|Ambassador
|Honneur Dajonc
|Jalwan
|Alborkan
|Warranty
|Cloud Thunder
|Sly Minx
|Royaume Uni
|Sarceaux
Kemp 27th Dec (3m Mares Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 27 December, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Emmpressive Lady
|Midnightreflection
|Molly Ollys Wishes
|Bannixtown Glory
|Danse Idol
|Regarding Ruth
|Hotter than Hell
|Alpha Carinae
|Coded Message
Kemp 27th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 27 December, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Royale Pagaille
|Cap Du Nord
|Darlac
|Adrien Du Pont
|Mellow Ben
|Crievehill
|The Kings Writ
|Double Shuffle
|Erick Le Rouge
|Commanche Red
|Shantou Village
|Soupy Soups