Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Kempton on Saturday...

"He is an exciting prospect in this sphere and can land this race before having his sights raised further..."

Timeform on Tritonic

Tritonic - 14:25 Kempton

Tritonic would be as good a recruit from the level as has been seen in juvenile hurdles this winter, and he matched his useful Flat form at the first attempt over obstacles at Ascot last month, looking less clued up than the runner-up but finding plenty to lead close home, the front pair pulling a long way clear of the remainder. He is an exciting prospect in this sphere and can land this race before having his sights raised further, the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival an obvious option.

Atholl Street - 15:00 Kempton

After being seemingly held back by inexperience on his sole start in bumpers at the beginning of last year, Atholl Street has really come into his own since being switched to hurdles, making a successful debut over obstacles at Taunton in November, before producing a much more professional display to follow up with ease at the same venue the following month. He remains open to further improvement and is well worth his place at this level.

Ouro Branco - 16:10 Kempton

Ouro Branco has taken really well to chasing, making it three wins from four runs over fences with an impressive success at Wincanton in December. That race has since worked out well, producing three next-time-out winners, and Ouro Branco did his own bit for the form when an excellent second at Newbury last time, travelling with plenty of enthusiasm. He still looks well treated and another bold showing ought to be on the cards.

Smart Stat

TAMAROC DU MATHAN - 13:50 Kempton
5 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Tritonic - 14:25 Kempton
Atholl Street - 15:00 Kempton
Ouro Branco - 16:10 Kempton

Kemp 27th Feb (2m Grd2 Juv Hrd)

Saturday 27 February, 2.25pm

Market rules

Tritonic
Honneur Dajonc
Casa Loupi
Paso Doble
Margarets Legacy
John Locke
Marta Des Mottes
Soldier On Parade
Mistersister
Kemp 27th Feb (2m Grd2 Nov Hrd)

Saturday 27 February, 3.00pm

Market rules

Atholl Street
Cape Gentleman
Calico
Lunar Sovereign
Mackenberg
Son Of Red
Pyramid Place
Kemp 27th Feb (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 27 February, 4.10pm

Market rules

My Way
Ouro Branco
Monsieur Darque
Captain Blackpearl
Awake At Midnight
No Hidden Charges
Guy
The Devils Drop
Eden Du Houx
Braqueur Dor
