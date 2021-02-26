Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Tritonic - 14:25 Kempton

Tritonic would be as good a recruit from the level as has been seen in juvenile hurdles this winter, and he matched his useful Flat form at the first attempt over obstacles at Ascot last month, looking less clued up than the runner-up but finding plenty to lead close home, the front pair pulling a long way clear of the remainder. He is an exciting prospect in this sphere and can land this race before having his sights raised further, the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival an obvious option.

No. 8 Tritonic SBK 6/5 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Atholl Street - 15:00 Kempton

After being seemingly held back by inexperience on his sole start in bumpers at the beginning of last year, Atholl Street has really come into his own since being switched to hurdles, making a successful debut over obstacles at Taunton in November, before producing a much more professional display to follow up with ease at the same venue the following month. He remains open to further improvement and is well worth his place at this level.

No. 1 Atholl Street (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Ouro Branco - 16:10 Kempton

Ouro Branco has taken really well to chasing, making it three wins from four runs over fences with an impressive success at Wincanton in December. That race has since worked out well, producing three next-time-out winners, and Ouro Branco did his own bit for the form when an excellent second at Newbury last time, travelling with plenty of enthusiasm. He still looks well treated and another bold showing ought to be on the cards.