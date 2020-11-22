To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Racing at Kempton
Timeform bring you three to back at Kempton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Monday...

"...an interesting prospect now upped in trip on his handicap bow..."

Timeform on The Domino Effect

Lock's Corner - 14:35 Kempton

A winner of his two final starts over hurdles last term, Lock's Corner confirmed his improvement when landing the odds in a Southwell chase on his return to action in August, looking to be still on the upgrade as he completed a belated hat-trick. He supplemented that with success at Bangor the following month, winning in good style, before improving again as he finished runner-up in a Cheltenham hurdle last month, no real match for the winner but pulling nicely clear of the rest. He is open to further improvement and is taken to bounce back to winning ways now taking on fences again.

The Domino Effect - 15:10 Kempton

The Domino Effect shaped encouragingly a couple of times over hurdles last season, including when third at this venue in February, and he arguably performed better than the bare result when finishing in the same position here last month, likely to have benefitted from a stronger gallop, keeping on and finishing with running left. He is an interesting prospect now upped in trip on his handicap bow and is expected to be bang there.

Pisgah Pike - 15:45 Kempton

Pisgah Pike is yet to finish outside the top two this term, winning twice, and his second in a listed event at Market Rasen two starts back that represents the strongest piece of form on offer in this contest, a race he would have likely won with ease had it been run over a traditional two-mile trip. He resumed winning ways with ease at Plumpton last time, making the most of a good opportunity, and with the second that day having boosted the form since, he looks a big player from a potentially handy mark.

Smart Stat

PISGAH PIKE - 15:45 Kempton
£14.60 - Jamie Snowden's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites

Recommended bets

Lock's Corner - 14:35 Kempton
The Domino Effect - 15:10 Kempton
Pisgah Pike - 15:45 Kempton

Kemp 23rd Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 23 November, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Locks Corner
Getareason
Templepark
Mystical Clouds
Whats Occurring
Generous Day
Rocco
Master Work
Psychedelic Rock
Beggars Wishes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 23rd Nov (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 23 November, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Domino Effect
Ratfacemcdougall
Morning Spirit
Crystal Gazing
Telart
Supakalanistic
Board of Trade
Distingo
Muthabir
Viva Vittoria
Dinos Benefit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kemp 23rd Nov (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 23 November, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pisgah Pike
The Twisler
Cogital
Vision Clear
Thahab Ifraj
Zamani
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

