Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Kempton on Monday...
"...an interesting prospect now upped in trip on his handicap bow..."
Timeform on The Domino Effect
A winner of his two final starts over hurdles last term, Lock's Corner confirmed his improvement when landing the odds in a Southwell chase on his return to action in August, looking to be still on the upgrade as he completed a belated hat-trick. He supplemented that with success at Bangor the following month, winning in good style, before improving again as he finished runner-up in a Cheltenham hurdle last month, no real match for the winner but pulling nicely clear of the rest. He is open to further improvement and is taken to bounce back to winning ways now taking on fences again.
The Domino Effect - 15:10 Kempton
The Domino Effect shaped encouragingly a couple of times over hurdles last season, including when third at this venue in February, and he arguably performed better than the bare result when finishing in the same position here last month, likely to have benefitted from a stronger gallop, keeping on and finishing with running left. He is an interesting prospect now upped in trip on his handicap bow and is expected to be bang there.
Pisgah Pike is yet to finish outside the top two this term, winning twice, and his second in a listed event at Market Rasen two starts back that represents the strongest piece of form on offer in this contest, a race he would have likely won with ease had it been run over a traditional two-mile trip. He resumed winning ways with ease at Plumpton last time, making the most of a good opportunity, and with the second that day having boosted the form since, he looks a big player from a potentially handy mark.
Smart Stat
PISGAH PIKE - 15:45 Kempton
£14.60 - Jamie Snowden's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites
Recommended bets
Lock's Corner - 14:35 Kempton
The Domino Effect - 15:10 Kempton
Pisgah Pike - 15:45 Kempton
Kemp 23rd Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 23 November, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Locks Corner
|Getareason
|Templepark
|Mystical Clouds
|Whats Occurring
|Generous Day
|Rocco
|Master Work
|Psychedelic Rock
|Beggars Wishes
Kemp 23rd Nov (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 23 November, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|The Domino Effect
|Ratfacemcdougall
|Morning Spirit
|Crystal Gazing
|Telart
|Supakalanistic
|Board of Trade
|Distingo
|Muthabir
|Viva Vittoria
|Dinos Benefit
Kemp 23rd Nov (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 23 November, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pisgah Pike
|The Twisler
|Cogital
|Vision Clear
|Thahab Ifraj
|Zamani