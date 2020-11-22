Kempton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Lock's Corner - 14:35 Kempton

A winner of his two final starts over hurdles last term, Lock's Corner confirmed his improvement when landing the odds in a Southwell chase on his return to action in August, looking to be still on the upgrade as he completed a belated hat-trick. He supplemented that with success at Bangor the following month, winning in good style, before improving again as he finished runner-up in a Cheltenham hurdle last month, no real match for the winner but pulling nicely clear of the rest. He is open to further improvement and is taken to bounce back to winning ways now taking on fences again.

No. 3 Lock's Corner (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 134

The Domino Effect - 15:10 Kempton

The Domino Effect shaped encouragingly a couple of times over hurdles last season, including when third at this venue in February, and he arguably performed better than the bare result when finishing in the same position here last month, likely to have benefitted from a stronger gallop, keeping on and finishing with running left. He is an interesting prospect now upped in trip on his handicap bow and is expected to be bang there.

No. 2 The Domino Effect (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 120

Pisgah Pike - 15:45 Kempton

Pisgah Pike is yet to finish outside the top two this term, winning twice, and his second in a listed event at Market Rasen two starts back that represents the strongest piece of form on offer in this contest, a race he would have likely won with ease had it been run over a traditional two-mile trip. He resumed winning ways with ease at Plumpton last time, making the most of a good opportunity, and with the second that day having boosted the form since, he looks a big player from a potentially handy mark.