Kempton Racing Tips: Time for Shallwehaveonemore to shine

NAP: Shallwehaveonemore should improve

Shallwehaveonemore - 15:00 Kempton

Shallwehaveonemore is still lightly raced after only three starts over hurdles and he seems sure to have a bigger effort in the locker when everything falls right. Admittedly, it was probably just an ordinary race he won when opening his account at Sandown last time, but there was still plenty to like about the way he got the job done, producing a powerful front-running display to land the spoils by 20 lengths. It goes without saying that this will be tougher now tackling Grade 2 company, particularly with a couple of useful rivals in opposition, but Shallwehaveonemore is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride to confirm himself a very smart prospect.

No. 6 Shallwehaveonemore (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Joshua Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Pic d'Orhy the obvious pick

Pic d'Orhy - 14:25 Kempton

Pic d'Orhy needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Sandown last time, but he is clearly a smart chaser on his day, as he showed when easily winning a Grade 2 at Ascot in December. That was an impressive performance as he cruised clear in the straight to put some useful rivals to the sword, ultimately winning by nine lengths with plenty in hand. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so much so that a 5-lb penalty is unlikely to trouble Pic d'Orhy if he's back to his best for Paul Nicholls, who has already won this race 11 times.

No. 2 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Cap du Nord is one to note

Cap du Nord - 15:37 Kempton

Cap du Nord shaped better than the bare result when third on his latest outing in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster last month, faring best of those who came from off the pace. That was a step back in the right direction and he is now only 4 lb higher in the weights than when registering his latest success at Newbury in November 2020. These are probably Cap du Nord's optimum conditions, three miles on a flat track, and there is no reason why he shouldn't give another good account now refitted with cheekpieces.