Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Kempton Racing Tips: Time for Shallwehaveonemore to shine

Racing at Kempton
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Kempton

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Kempton on Saturday.

"Shallwehaveonemore is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride to confirm himself a very smart prospect."

NAP: Shallwehaveonemore should improve

Shallwehaveonemore - 15:00 Kempton

Shallwehaveonemore is still lightly raced after only three starts over hurdles and he seems sure to have a bigger effort in the locker when everything falls right. Admittedly, it was probably just an ordinary race he won when opening his account at Sandown last time, but there was still plenty to like about the way he got the job done, producing a powerful front-running display to land the spoils by 20 lengths. It goes without saying that this will be tougher now tackling Grade 2 company, particularly with a couple of useful rivals in opposition, but Shallwehaveonemore is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride to confirm himself a very smart prospect.

NEXT BEST: Pic d'Orhy the obvious pick

Pic d'Orhy - 14:25 Kempton

Pic d'Orhy needs to bounce back from a below-par effort at Sandown last time, but he is clearly a smart chaser on his day, as he showed when easily winning a Grade 2 at Ascot in December. That was an impressive performance as he cruised clear in the straight to put some useful rivals to the sword, ultimately winning by nine lengths with plenty in hand. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so much so that a 5-lb penalty is unlikely to trouble Pic d'Orhy if he's back to his best for Paul Nicholls, who has already won this race 11 times.

EACH-WAY: Cap du Nord is one to note

Cap du Nord - 15:37 Kempton

Cap du Nord shaped better than the bare result when third on his latest outing in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster last month, faring best of those who came from off the pace. That was a step back in the right direction and he is now only 4 lb higher in the weights than when registering his latest success at Newbury in November 2020. These are probably Cap du Nord's optimum conditions, three miles on a flat track, and there is no reason why he shouldn't give another good account now refitted with cheekpieces.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Shallwehaveonemore @ 2.255/4 in the 15:00 Kempton
NEXT BEST - Back Pic d'Orhy @ 2.8815/8 in the 14:25 Kempton
EACH-WAY - Back Cap du Nord @ 7.06/1 in the 15:37 Kempton

Kempton 26th Feb (2m4f Grd 2 Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 February, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pic Dorhy
Minella Drama
Fantastic Lady
Millers Bank
Goa Lil
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 26th Feb (2m Grd 2 Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 February, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shallwehaveonemore
Aucunrisque
Iceo
Frere Darmes
Moriko De Vassy
Russian Ruler
Galore Desassences
Legionar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 26th Feb (3m Grd 3 Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 February, 3.37pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Annsam
Five Star Getaway
The Big Breakaway
Cap Du Nord
Phoenix Way
Galahad Quest
Good Boy Bobby
Enrilo
Zanza
Lalor
Our Power
Beakstown
Zhiguli
Kittys Light
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips