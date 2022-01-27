To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Sea has the Formula

Wolverhampton run-in
There is all-weather racing at Wolverhampton on Friday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Friday.

"...she appears to have been let in lightly for her handicap debut..."

NAP: Sea Formula can strike on handicap debut

Sea Formula - 16:45 Wolverhampton

Sea Formula is from a good family and has shown improved form in each of her three starts so far, leaving the impression she would be well suited when the emphasis is more on stamina, doing all of her best work at the finish over seven furlongs. The extra two furlongs she faces now will bring about further improvement and she appears to have been let in lightly for her handicap debut.

NEXT BEST: Golden Force can come out on top

Golden Force - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Tadleel won impressively at Newcastle last time, but he often saves his best for that track, and he might not be so well positioned to attack round here. Therefore, it is Golden Force, a course winner, who is selected to come home in front. He ran well when runner-up over course and distance last time, and he could be difficult to peg back if getting an easy lead.

EACH-WAY: Morjhana can go close

Morjhana - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Morjhana's last run came on the turf at Musselburgh in heavy ground and she shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, racing wider than ideal and unable to quicken in ground which may not have suited. She now returns from a career-low mark and, on the pick of her efforts, she looks attractively handicapped for a yard that are going along nicely.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Sea Formula @ 2.77/4 in the 16:45 Wolverhampton
Next Best - Back Golden Force @ [3.5} in the 19:15 Wolverhampton
Each Way - Back Morjhana @ 8.07/1 in the 18:45 Wolverhampton

Friday 28 January, 4.45pm

Sea Formula
Little Raven
San Francisco Bay
Already Gone
Lightening Gesture
Cicely
Maggies Joy
Forever Bright
Friday 28 January, 6.45pm

Tyche
Shyjack
Rania
Morjhana
Odd Socks Havana
Boy George
Inexplicable
Well Prepared
Power Player
Street Poet
Mayson Mount
Lady Ziana
Cubano
Friday 28 January, 7.15pm

Tadleel
Golden Force
Full Intention
Ballyconneely Bay
Spartan Fighter
Eilean Dubh
