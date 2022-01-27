Kempton Racing Tips: Sea has the Formula

NAP: Sea Formula can strike on handicap debut

Sea Formula - 16:45 Wolverhampton

Sea Formula is from a good family and has shown improved form in each of her three starts so far, leaving the impression she would be well suited when the emphasis is more on stamina, doing all of her best work at the finish over seven furlongs. The extra two furlongs she faces now will bring about further improvement and she appears to have been let in lightly for her handicap debut.

No. 4 (3) Sea Formula (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.36 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST: Golden Force can come out on top

Golden Force - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Tadleel won impressively at Newcastle last time, but he often saves his best for that track, and he might not be so well positioned to attack round here. Therefore, it is Golden Force, a course winner, who is selected to come home in front. He ran well when runner-up over course and distance last time, and he could be difficult to peg back if getting an easy lead.

No. 2 (1) Golden Force SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY: Morjhana can go close

Morjhana - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Morjhana's last run came on the turf at Musselburgh in heavy ground and she shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, racing wider than ideal and unable to quicken in ground which may not have suited. She now returns from a career-low mark and, on the pick of her efforts, she looks attractively handicapped for a yard that are going along nicely.