Kempton Racing Tips: Sea has the Formula

- Trainer: William Haggas
- Jockey: Adam Farragher
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 65
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Wolverhampton on Friday.
"...she appears to have been let in lightly for her handicap debut..."
NAP: Sea Formula can strike on handicap debut
Sea Formula - 16:45 Wolverhampton
Sea Formula is from a good family and has shown improved form in each of her three starts so far, leaving the impression she would be well suited when the emphasis is more on stamina, doing all of her best work at the finish over seven furlongs. The extra two furlongs she faces now will bring about further improvement and she appears to have been let in lightly for her handicap debut.
NEXT BEST: Golden Force can come out on top
Golden Force - 19:15 Wolverhampton
Tadleel won impressively at Newcastle last time, but he often saves his best for that track, and he might not be so well positioned to attack round here. Therefore, it is Golden Force, a course winner, who is selected to come home in front. He ran well when runner-up over course and distance last time, and he could be difficult to peg back if getting an easy lead.
EACH-WAY: Morjhana can go close
Morjhana - 18:45 Wolverhampton
Morjhana's last run came on the turf at Musselburgh in heavy ground and she shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, racing wider than ideal and unable to quicken in ground which may not have suited. She now returns from a career-low mark and, on the pick of her efforts, she looks attractively handicapped for a yard that are going along nicely.
