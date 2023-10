A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 16:40 - Back Rocky Lake

No. 6 Rocky Lake (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 112

Rocky Lake remains with just a debut win over hurdles to his name, but he produced a very promising first effort over fences on his return at Bangor last season, leaving the impression he will develop into an even better chaser.

He didn't quite progress as expected afterwards, but he is bred to stay well, goes well when fresh, and makes his return from a career-low mark of 112. Rocky Lake looks very well treated on his chase debut form and is totally unexposed at three miles.

Back Rocky Lake @ 9/25.30 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Kempton Next Best - 14:20 - Back Notnowlinda

No. 2 Notnowlinda (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 112

Notnowlinda improved on her hurdles form at the first attempt when finishing runner-up on chase debut at Warwick last month, travelling and jumping well and headed only inside the final furlong by another promising rival.

She represents a yard that have a very good record with similar types and, with improvement forthcoming, she may prove a tough nut to crack up 2 lb in the weights.