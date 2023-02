NAP

Ring of Gold - 19:00 Kempton

Ring of Gold ran another solid race when last seen finishing fourth over this course and distance three weeks ago, making up a lot of ground in the straight to pass the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner.

He clocked a notably fast closing sectional and that effort underlined that he is still on a workable mark when everything falls right.

Crucially, Jim Crowley is back in the saddle today for the first time since Ring of Gold won over course and distance in November - and it's his only ride on the card - so everything looks set fair for another big run.

No. 9 (7) Ring Of Gold EXC 3.05 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Just Bring It - 19:30 Kempton

Just Bring It showed much improved form when finishing third on his nursery debut at Wolverhampton in October, clearly relishing the step up in trip as he kept going well to be beaten just a head and a neck.

The first three pulled clear of the rest and the pair who beat him, along with the fifth, have won since.

It's clearly a strong piece of form and a 3 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent Just Bring It from opening his account after nearly five months off.

No. 2 (2) Just Bring It (Ire) EXC 2.3 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY

Sense of Worth - 18:00 Kempton

Sense of Worth wasn't seen to best effect when finishing a close-up third at Wolverhampton last week, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just half a length having met a bit of trouble early in the straight.

That was a promising start to life with the Lee Carter yard (formerly trained by Tony Carroll) and he seems sure to go close again if this doesn't come too soon after just five days off.