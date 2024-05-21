Kempton Racing Tips: Rajindri has big chance

A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Rajindri's form is solid

Game Set potentially well treated

Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Rajindri

Rajindri progressed well last year, building on previous promise when opening her account at Yarmouth in July, and she found further improvement when also winning a handicap over this course and distance the following month.

She bumped into a very progressive filly on her final start last season and she shaped particularly well on her return at Yarmouth three weeks ago behind an unexposed three-year-old. Rajindri will race from the same mark now and her record on the all-weather is a positive one, so she must have a big chance.

Recommended Bet Back Rajindri in the 20:00 Kempton SBK 4/1

Kempton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Game Set

Game Set overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over seven furlongs at Doncaster last season and the form of that race worked out well.

He defied a penalty in straightforward fashion at Wolverhampton on his next start, not having to reproduce his debut effort in a weak event but still getting the job done in good style.

Game Set got warm beforehand and ran no sort of race on his final start, encountering soft ground for the first time which may not have been ideal, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark on his return (has also been gelded).