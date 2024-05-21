Kempton Racing Tips: Rajindri has big chance
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Rajindri's form is solid
Game Set potentially well treated
Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Rajindri
Rajindri (Ire)
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: Tom Clover
- F: 3/221812-2
Rajindri progressed well last year, building on previous promise when opening her account at Yarmouth in July, and she found further improvement when also winning a handicap over this course and distance the following month.
She bumped into a very progressive filly on her final start last season and she shaped particularly well on her return at Yarmouth three weeks ago behind an unexposed three-year-old. Rajindri will race from the same mark now and her record on the all-weather is a positive one, so she must have a big chance.
Kempton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Game Set
Game Set (Ire)
- J: Saffie Osborne
- T: Owen Burrows
- F: 119-
Game Set overcame inexperience to make a winning debut over seven furlongs at Doncaster last season and the form of that race worked out well.
He defied a penalty in straightforward fashion at Wolverhampton on his next start, not having to reproduce his debut effort in a weak event but still getting the job done in good style.
Game Set got warm beforehand and ran no sort of race on his final start, encountering soft ground for the first time which may not have been ideal, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark on his return (has also been gelded).
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
