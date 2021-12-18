- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Callum Shepherd
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 83
Kempton Racing Tips: Pretty Sweet bet
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Sunday.
NAP: A Pretty Sweet opening
Pretty Sweet opened her account for this yard at the second attempt in a maiden at Bath earlier this year and her consistency since has been hard to knock. Admittedly, she was turned over at odds of 10/3-on at Wolverhampton last time, but she pulled well clear of the remainder with another in-form sort. This is an easier race on paper and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to take care of these rivals.
NEXT BEST: An Inevitable result
Inevitable Outcome - 14:30 Kempton
This looks competitive, but Inevitable Outcome can boast a good record on the all-weather, and looked good when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton last time. She was suited by the strong pace that day, but she travelled notably well and did well to win in the manner she did given she suffered some interference a furlong from home. Laura Pearson has been on board for her last two victories and the pair are once again expected to be competitive.
EACH WAY: More to come from this progressive sort
Freedom And Wheat - 14:00 Kempton
Freedom And Wheat progressed right through the handicap last year recording four wins on the all-weather, the latest of those over a mile at this course 12 months ago. He was narrowly beaten in second when last seen at Lingfield, and it could be that he will need this first run after a break, but he strikes as the type who will have more to offer this winter and he remains feasibly treated.
Recommended bets
Kempton 19th Dec (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 19 December, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pretty Sweet
|Crown Power
|Cherokee Dance
|Santa Florentina
|Cirrus
|Sobriquet
|Pettinger
Kempton 19th Dec (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 19 December, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flatley
|Mudlahhim
|Freedom And Wheat
|Teston
|Diavolo
|Doolin Dancer
|Moosmee
Kempton 19th Dec (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 19 December, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Inevitable Outcome
|I Am A Dreamer
|Enduring
|Tyger Bay
|Mobarhin
|Equitation
|Another Dawn
|Little Palaver
|Igotatext
|Album
|Nefarious