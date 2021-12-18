To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Kempton Racing Tips: Pretty Sweet bet

Kempton finish
There is all-weather action at Kempton on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Sunday.

NAP: A Pretty Sweet opening

Pretty Sweet - 13:30 Kempton

Pretty Sweet opened her account for this yard at the second attempt in a maiden at Bath earlier this year and her consistency since has been hard to knock. Admittedly, she was turned over at odds of 10/3-on at Wolverhampton last time, but she pulled well clear of the remainder with another in-form sort. This is an easier race on paper and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to take care of these rivals.

NEXT BEST: An Inevitable result

Inevitable Outcome - 14:30 Kempton

This looks competitive, but Inevitable Outcome can boast a good record on the all-weather, and looked good when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton last time. She was suited by the strong pace that day, but she travelled notably well and did well to win in the manner she did given she suffered some interference a furlong from home. Laura Pearson has been on board for her last two victories and the pair are once again expected to be competitive.

EACH WAY: More to come from this progressive sort

Freedom And Wheat - 14:00 Kempton

Freedom And Wheat progressed right through the handicap last year recording four wins on the all-weather, the latest of those over a mile at this course 12 months ago. He was narrowly beaten in second when last seen at Lingfield, and it could be that he will need this first run after a break, but he strikes as the type who will have more to offer this winter and he remains feasibly treated.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Pretty Sweet @ 2.26/5 in the 13:30 Kempton
Next Best - Back Inevitable Outcome @ 4.03/1 in the 14:30 Kempton
Each Way - Back Freedom And Wheat @ 7.513/2 in the 14:00 Kempton

Kempton 19th Dec (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 December, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pretty Sweet
Crown Power
Cherokee Dance
Santa Florentina
Cirrus
Sobriquet
Pettinger
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 19th Dec (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 December, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Flatley
Mudlahhim
Freedom And Wheat
Teston
Diavolo
Doolin Dancer
Moosmee
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 19th Dec (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 December, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Inevitable Outcome
I Am A Dreamer
Enduring
Tyger Bay
Mobarhin
Equitation
Another Dawn
Little Palaver
Igotatext
Album
Nefarious
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips