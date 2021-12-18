Kempton Racing Tips: Pretty Sweet bet

NAP: A Pretty Sweet opening

Pretty Sweet - 13:30 Kempton

Pretty Sweet opened her account for this yard at the second attempt in a maiden at Bath earlier this year and her consistency since has been hard to knock. Admittedly, she was turned over at odds of 10/3-on at Wolverhampton last time, but she pulled well clear of the remainder with another in-form sort. This is an easier race on paper and it will be disappointing if she isn't able to take care of these rivals.

No. 1 (3) Pretty Sweet (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.5 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST: An Inevitable result

Inevitable Outcome - 14:30 Kempton

This looks competitive, but Inevitable Outcome can boast a good record on the all-weather, and looked good when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton last time. She was suited by the strong pace that day, but she travelled notably well and did well to win in the manner she did given she suffered some interference a furlong from home. Laura Pearson has been on board for her last two victories and the pair are once again expected to be competitive.

No. 2 (4) Inevitable Outcome (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 76

EACH WAY: More to come from this progressive sort

Freedom And Wheat - 14:00 Kempton

Freedom And Wheat progressed right through the handicap last year recording four wins on the all-weather, the latest of those over a mile at this course 12 months ago. He was narrowly beaten in second when last seen at Lingfield, and it could be that he will need this first run after a break, but he strikes as the type who will have more to offer this winter and he remains feasibly treated.