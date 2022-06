NAP: Persian Royal looks competitive

Persian Royal - 19:20 Kempton

Persian Royal shaped better than the bare result on his return at Nottingham in April and should have more to offer. That was his handicap debut and first start since undergoing a gelding operation and he did move through the race like a well-handicapped horse for the most part. That was over a mile and a quarter, a trip he is bred to stay, so he may have needed the run more than expected, but he should have no problem back at a mile and Benoit de la Sayette now takes off an invaluable 5 lb.

No. 9 (2) Persian Royal SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: Queen of Navarre can show improved form

Queen of Navarre - 17:50 Kempton

Queen of Navarre is bred to be useful and left her first two efforts well behind when finishing runner-up on all-weather debut at Lingfield earlier this month. She seemed to be well suited by a switch to more prominent tactics on that occasion, keeping on in the closing stages but unable to reel in the all-the-way winner. There should be even more to come from her now handicapping from what looks a fair opening mark. She also represents a yard that has a good record at this track.

No. 2 (4) Queen Of Navarre (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

EACH-WAY: Maridadi makes appeal on handicap debut

Maridadi - 20:20 Kempton

Maridadi has some fair form in bumpers, winning at Wetherby in 2020, and she looks very interesting now handicapping in this sphere from a potentially lenient mark. She presumably hasn't been the easiest to train, and has been well beaten on each of her three starts on the Flat, but on each occasion she has left the impression that she is in need of a stiffer test. Maridadi gets that now and based on her bumper form, this mark shouldn't be beyond her.