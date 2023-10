A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 18:30 - Back One For The Frog

No. 1 (4) One For The Frog (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

One For The Frog returned to form with a good second at Southwell a few weeks ago and he's suddenly one to be interested in again having fallen a long way in the weights.

He was beaten just a neck at Southwell and earned a notable sectional upgrade having made a big move into contention from off the pace in a steadily-run affair.

The first two pulled a little way clear of the rest and One For The Frog certainly showed enough to suggest he should be capable of defying this sort of mark for Sean Woods, who has his team in good order (65% of horses running to form).

Back One For The Frog @ 5.59/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Kempton Next Best - 19:30 - Back Wizarding

No. 13 (1) Wizarding SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 60

Wizarding has been knocking on the door recently and his runner-up effort at this course two weeks ago was a particularly good run, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a half lengths having raced closer than ideal to the strong gallop.

His connections are dropping him back to seven furlongs today and it was over this course and distance in November last year that he gained his sole career victory from a 2 lb higher mark.

Wizarding should last a bit longer over this shorter trip than last time, even if similarly aggressive tactics are employed by Oisin Murphy, and he's certainly been shaping like a horse ready to take advantage of his reduced mark with a series of consistent efforts in defeat.