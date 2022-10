NAP: Odisseo ahead of his mark

Odisseo - 19:30 Kempton

Odisseo has recorded all four of his career wins on an artificial surface and he arguably proved better than ever when runner-up at Chelmsford last week. That was his first start for eight weeks and, in truth, he was unlucky not to win. He was still travelling well entering the straight but he still had several in front of him and he was short of room for a few strides, having to switch and conceding first run on the winner as a result. Odisseo is able to race from the same mark now and has an excellent chance of gaining compensation.

No. 4 (11) Odisseo SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST: Bluebird has potential

Bluebird - 20:30 Kempton

This isn't a strong handicap by any means and Bluebird could be the one to focus on, representing a yard that does well with such types and at this course. She has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and her run when third to a couple of useful sorts over course and distance in February makes her look potentially well treated. Bluebird hasn't been seen for seven months, but she has the potential to progress past these, and is more interesting than most.