Kempton Racing Tips: More to come from Khatwah

NAP: Khatwah can progress again

Khatwah - 17:30 Kempton

Khatwah has improved with each start since joining the in-form Mick Appleby, finishing third in a race which is working out well over six furlongs at Wolverhampton earlier this month before appreciating the return to seven furlongs when opening her account just three days later. It wasn't an overly deep race, but she impressed with the way she brushed off the in-form runner-up, forging clear in the closing stages, and there should be even more to come. She cost €190,000 as a foal and is expected to defy a 5lb rise in the weights.

No. 2 (2) Khatwah (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Back Axel to follow up

Axel Jacklin - 16:30 Kempton

Axel Jacklin was only just touched off over this trip on his return at Wolverhampton earlier this month, looking sure to land a gamble as he kicked clear in the straight only to be caught right on the line. He made no mistake dropped to six furlongs back at that venue on Saturday, given a positive ride and never looking in any trouble. This race doesn't look that much stronger on paper and he should be able to get to the front once again from a good draw in stall 3. He is clearly thriving at present and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

No. 1 (3) Axel Jacklin SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Chelsea Banham

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Stopnsearch can come on for his reappearance

Stopnsearch - 18:00 Kempton

Stopnsearch in a four-time winner who shaped as though retaining all of his ability on his return from five months off at Lingfield three weeks ago and still looks fairly treated. The winner of that race followed up at Lingfield on Tuesday, so the form has some substance, and the drop back to a mile shouldn't pose a problem (he has won twice over seven furlongs). He is entitled to strip fitter now and has fared well with the draw, so a big run is expected with Kieran Shoemark a positive jockey booking.