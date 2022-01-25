To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: More to come from Khatwah

Kempton floodlights
Kempton host a competitive all-weather card on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"She cost €190,000 as a foal and is expected to defy a 5lb rise in the weights..."

NAP: Khatwah can progress again

Khatwah - 17:30 Kempton

Khatwah has improved with each start since joining the in-form Mick Appleby, finishing third in a race which is working out well over six furlongs at Wolverhampton earlier this month before appreciating the return to seven furlongs when opening her account just three days later. It wasn't an overly deep race, but she impressed with the way she brushed off the in-form runner-up, forging clear in the closing stages, and there should be even more to come. She cost €190,000 as a foal and is expected to defy a 5lb rise in the weights.

NEXT BEST: Back Axel to follow up

Axel Jacklin - 16:30 Kempton

Axel Jacklin was only just touched off over this trip on his return at Wolverhampton earlier this month, looking sure to land a gamble as he kicked clear in the straight only to be caught right on the line. He made no mistake dropped to six furlongs back at that venue on Saturday, given a positive ride and never looking in any trouble. This race doesn't look that much stronger on paper and he should be able to get to the front once again from a good draw in stall 3. He is clearly thriving at present and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

EACH-WAY: Stopnsearch can come on for his reappearance

Stopnsearch - 18:00 Kempton

Stopnsearch in a four-time winner who shaped as though retaining all of his ability on his return from five months off at Lingfield three weeks ago and still looks fairly treated. The winner of that race followed up at Lingfield on Tuesday, so the form has some substance, and the drop back to a mile shouldn't pose a problem (he has won twice over seven furlongs). He is entitled to strip fitter now and has fared well with the draw, so a big run is expected with Kieran Shoemark a positive jockey booking.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Khatwah @ 2.56/4 in the 17:30 Kempton
Next Best - Back Axel Jacklin @ 2.77/4 in the 16:30 Kempton
Each Way - Back Stopnsearch @ 8.07/1 in the 18:00 Kempton

Kempton 26th Jan (7f Class Stks)

Wednesday 26 January, 4.30pm

Axel Jacklin
Royal Heart
Extracuricular
Swiss Rowe
Charming Paradise
Chantecler
Chetan
Farewell Kiss
Rinty Maginty
Butcherofstockholm
Annakonda
Blairlogie
Cativo Ragazzo
Ness Ta Rah
Kempton 26th Jan (7f Mdn Stks)

Wednesday 26 January, 5.00pm

Montesecco
Sea The Sunset
Take A Stand
Murphys Dream
Greyart
Maffeo Barberini
Ummsuquaim
Photo Bomb
The Evaporust Kid
Kempton 26th Jan (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 26 January, 6.00pm

Takeonefortheteam
Kings Castle
Last Mission
Hold Fast
Stopnsearch
Admodum
Gold Coast
Simulation Theory
Majestic Tejaan
Dark Esteem
Universal Effect
Win Win Power
