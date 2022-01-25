- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Frederick Larson
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 70
Kempton Racing Tips: More to come from Khatwah
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
"She cost €190,000 as a foal and is expected to defy a 5lb rise in the weights..."
NAP: Khatwah can progress again
Khatwah has improved with each start since joining the in-form Mick Appleby, finishing third in a race which is working out well over six furlongs at Wolverhampton earlier this month before appreciating the return to seven furlongs when opening her account just three days later. It wasn't an overly deep race, but she impressed with the way she brushed off the in-form runner-up, forging clear in the closing stages, and there should be even more to come. She cost €190,000 as a foal and is expected to defy a 5lb rise in the weights.
NEXT BEST: Back Axel to follow up
Axel Jacklin was only just touched off over this trip on his return at Wolverhampton earlier this month, looking sure to land a gamble as he kicked clear in the straight only to be caught right on the line. He made no mistake dropped to six furlongs back at that venue on Saturday, given a positive ride and never looking in any trouble. This race doesn't look that much stronger on paper and he should be able to get to the front once again from a good draw in stall 3. He is clearly thriving at present and he is strongly fancied to follow up.
EACH-WAY: Stopnsearch can come on for his reappearance
Stopnsearch in a four-time winner who shaped as though retaining all of his ability on his return from five months off at Lingfield three weeks ago and still looks fairly treated. The winner of that race followed up at Lingfield on Tuesday, so the form has some substance, and the drop back to a mile shouldn't pose a problem (he has won twice over seven furlongs). He is entitled to strip fitter now and has fared well with the draw, so a big run is expected with Kieran Shoemark a positive jockey booking.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply
Recommended bets
Kempton 26th Jan (7f Class Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 26 January, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Axel Jacklin
|Royal Heart
|Extracuricular
|Swiss Rowe
|Charming Paradise
|Chantecler
|Chetan
|Farewell Kiss
|Rinty Maginty
|Butcherofstockholm
|Annakonda
|Blairlogie
|Cativo Ragazzo
|Ness Ta Rah
Kempton 26th Jan (7f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 26 January, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Montesecco
|Sea The Sunset
|Take A Stand
|Murphys Dream
|Greyart
|Maffeo Barberini
|Ummsuquaim
|Photo Bomb
|The Evaporust Kid
Kempton 26th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 26 January, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Takeonefortheteam
|Kings Castle
|Last Mission
|Hold Fast
|Stopnsearch
|Admodum
|Gold Coast
|Simulation Theory
|Majestic Tejaan
|Dark Esteem
|Universal Effect
|Win Win Power