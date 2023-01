NAP

Moon Over The Sea - 14:40 Kempton

Moon Over The Sea didn't really achieve much for John Quinn, but he was well placed by new connections and duly made his first start for Tony Carroll a winning one in a classified event at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago.

That was his first try over a trip as far as a mile and a half and he duly relished it, travelling well before quickening into the lead over a furlong out. Moon Over The Sea won cosily in the end and arrives unexposed at the trip, so he seems sure to launch another bold bid in what doesn't look a much stronger race.

No. 9 (9) Moon Over The Sea EXC 2.5 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Constitution - 13:10 Kempton

Constitution showed plenty to work on when finishing runner-up in a novice event at Newbury on debut in June and that form is easily the best on offer in this field.

The winner that day has since developed into a smart performer, while the third also has some useful form to his name, so it is well worth forgiving Constitution his final start where he left the impression something was amiss. He has since been picked up for 18,000 guineas and has been gelded, so he looks interesting on return from a break representing a yard in form.