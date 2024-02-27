Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Kempton Racing Tips: Mission complete

Horses running
Kempton provides the all-weather action on Wednesday

Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

  • A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Man On A Mission

    Man On A Mission had a very productive all-weather campaign last winter for Peter Charalambous & James Clutterbuck under regular jockey Luke Morris and the five-year-old regained the winning thread over Kempton's six furlongs last week.

    He actually went into that race in better heart than his recent form figures suggested and, with the headgear left off (all his previous wins had also come without) he won in taking style, travelling well before quickening to lead entering the final furlong on the way to beating Diamondsinthesand by a length and three quarters.

    He's capable of another bold showing under a penalty.

    Back Man On A Mission @ 7/42.75 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

    Kempton Next Best - 19:00 - Back Umberto

    Lady of Arabia has an excellent record over the mile at Kempton but she might have to give best on this occasion to Kevin Philippart de Foy's runner Umberto who looks weighted to run a big race.

    He remains on the same mark as when going close over tonight's course and distance on his final start last year, in August, when beaten around half a length into third behind Botas. That was his first start since being gelded with a visor on for the first time too.

    Umberto has now made the frame in five of his six starts and, with Oisin Murphy booked, that suggests he's primed to go close on this return to action.

    Back Umberto @ 100/304.30 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Kempton 28th Feb (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 28 February, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man On A Mission
Holbache
Alafdhal
Mccauleys Tavern
Sir Rodneyredblood
Lewis Barnes
Vaudevillian
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Skelton runner to shine down in grade at Doncaster

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fin to enjoy left-handed test at Catterick

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Can the Tiger roar for a Southwell Tuesday double at 49/1?

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Aintree is next for Kalif du Berlais

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Ladybank weighted to go well at Naas

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of fresh tips at Kempton and Newcastle

More Horse Racing Tips