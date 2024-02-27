- Trainer: P. Charalambous & J. Clutterbuck
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 63
Kempton Racing Tips: Mission complete
Timeform's John Ingles highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
- Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 79
Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Man On A Mission
Man On A Mission had a very productive all-weather campaign last winter for Peter Charalambous & James Clutterbuck under regular jockey Luke Morris and the five-year-old regained the winning thread over Kempton's six furlongs last week.
He actually went into that race in better heart than his recent form figures suggested and, with the headgear left off (all his previous wins had also come without) he won in taking style, travelling well before quickening to lead entering the final furlong on the way to beating Diamondsinthesand by a length and three quarters.
He's capable of another bold showing under a penalty.
Kempton Next Best - 19:00 - Back Umberto
Lady of Arabia has an excellent record over the mile at Kempton but she might have to give best on this occasion to Kevin Philippart de Foy's runner Umberto who looks weighted to run a big race.
He remains on the same mark as when going close over tonight's course and distance on his final start last year, in August, when beaten around half a length into third behind Botas. That was his first start since being gelded with a visor on for the first time too.
Umberto has now made the frame in five of his six starts and, with Oisin Murphy booked, that suggests he's primed to go close on this return to action.
