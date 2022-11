NAP

Miranda - 14:55 Kempton

Only three runners for this listed event for mares but it looks open and it could be that Miranda can show improved form now stepping up to three miles. She stayed two and a half miles well enough on his first try beyond two miles at Worcester in the summer and was only narrowly beaten on the Flat at Nottingham last month. This may also turn tactical, so her natural speed may prove the difference, while this track doesn't really place the emphasis on stamina, either. Miranda goes in first-time cheekpieces, represents a bang in-from yard and looks very interesting.

No. 3 Miranda (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Blow Your Wad - 12:40 Kempton

Blow Your Wad showed useful form in bumpers without winning but he bumped into some nice prospects who have since franked the form in no uncertain terms. He also showed plenty to work on making his debut over hurdles, too, sticking to his task well when runner-up to another good prospect at Ascot last month. Blow Your Wad had also finished behind the same rival on his final start in bumpers but he left the impression he would come on for his first start for seven months. Blow Your Wad is from a good family and he sets a good level of form in this novices' hurdle so is fully expected to open his account.