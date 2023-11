A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 18:00 - Back Matsuri

No. 7 (6) Matsuri SBK 1/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

There are several interesting newcomers on show, but Matsuri shaped with plenty of promise on his debut when runner-up at Salisbury last month, and it will take an above-average type to lower his colours.

He came from much further back than the others who filled the frame in heavy ground, rallying well in the closing stages and only just failing to reach the winner.

Matsuri could hardly be in better hands and looks a sure-fire improver now, while he may also be seen to better effect on a sounder surface.

Back Matsuri @ 1/11.98 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Kempton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Chifa

No. 7 (7) Chifa (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Liam Wright

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

Chifa has an excellent record at Wolverhampton but proved he isn't just a specialist at that course when producing an effort well up there with his best when runner-up over course and distance last week.

He wasn't seen to best effect for a second start in a row, either, caught further back than ideal in a race where they didn't go too quick and not getting the smoothest run through.

Chifa only just failed to get up and remains a horse to be interested in, clearly thriving at present and able to race from the same mark now.