NAP

Master Dancer - 15:40 Kempton

Master Dancer was a winner over fences when trained in France and he attracted support when making a winning start for these connections in a novice hurdle at Stratford in October.

He also left the impression that the handicapper has taken a chance with his opening mark when finishing third in a competitive event at Cheltenham last time, doing everything right in the race itself and unlucky to be picked up late on by a couple of more patiently ridden Irish raiders. Master Dancer is 4 lb higher now and in another competitive handicap, but remains a horse to keep on the right side for a blossoming yard.

NEXT BEST

Get A Tonic - 13:55 Kempton

Get A Tonic was progressive over hurdles last season, winning three times in mares company, and she proved better than ever when runner-up taking on the boys in a competitive handicap at Haydock on her return last month.

That race wasn't run at a strong gallop but it was still a big career best and she looks very interesting now back against her own sex. A subsequent 3 lb rise seems more than fair and she is also entitled to strip fitter now, too. There is a strong chance she will outclass these and she deserves to be a short-price favourite.

EACH-WAY

Five Star Getaway - 15:09 Kempton

Christian Williams hasn't really hit form as yet but Five Star Getaway has shaped much better than the bare result on both starts this season and is now back down to the same mark as when winning this race 12 months ago.

He was given a considerate ride on his return to action at Bangor and was very strong in the market on his latest start in the Becher Chase at Aintree, but not for the first time he wasn't seen to best effect over the National fences. Five Star Getaway made a big move from an unpromising position between three and two out but that appeared to take its toll close home and he is entitled to come on again for that run now. He is in better form than his recent form figures suggest.