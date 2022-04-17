Kempton Racing Tips: Maljoom looks potentially smart

NAP: Maljoom can build on impressive debut

Maljoom - 14:55 Kempton

Maljoom made a promising start to his career and is expected to build on that promise now. He looked potentially useful as he overcame inexperience to make a winning start, held up early in the race before gradually moving into contention.

He was pushed along from over two furlongs out and was switched to the inner soon afterwards, not given an overly hard time but really getting the hang of things inside the final furlong, staying on well just for hand riding. On that evidence he will be well suited by this step up to a mile, and he is almost certain to progress for that experience, perhaps markedly so.

No. 3 (2) Maljoom (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Potapova to return with a bang

Potapova - 16:05 Kempton

Potapova looked a bright prospect when making a winning debut at Chelmsford in 2020, forging away from her rivals without being asked too much of a question, and she completed a simple on her return to action at Redcar last season.

It shows the regard in which she is held that she contested the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her next start and, though that test proved too much so early in her career, she proved herself a useful filly when finishing fourth behind some smart types in the Atalanta Stakes at Goodwood. It is probably best to forgive her latest start where she lost all chance at the start and she will be hard to beat if showing her Goodwood form.

No. 5 (5) Potapova SBK 2/1 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Boss can come out on top

Boss Power - 15:30 Kempton

Sir Michael Stoute fields two live chances in this year's Rosebury in the shape of Boss Power and Hasty Sailor, and preference is for the former.

He stays further than this trip, but he can boast a 100 percent record on the all-weather, and won on his reappearance last season. Boss Power proved better than ever when winning a mile and a half handicap at this course last summer, not settling fully in a slowly-run race but still seeing his race out well. The drop in trip now isn't a concern with that in mind and, for one who is usually ridden prominently, he should be seen to good effect here.