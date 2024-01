A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 17:30 - Back Saxon Magic

No. 1 (5) Saxon Magic (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

Kevin Philippart De Foy has found a good opportunity for SAXON MAGIC on handicap debut in the Racing TV Handicap at Kempton on Wednesday.

By Saxon Warrior out of a 1m-winning dam, the step up in trip to a mile looks the ideal platform for him to improve on his three runs in maiden and novice company over six and seven furlongs.

His best run was his last, at Lingfield, and his trainer has found a weak 0-60 for this 60-rated colt to take on a bunch of more exposed three-year-olds.

Kempton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Cephalus

No. 11 (9) Cephalus SBK 15/8 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

Gary Moore's back in-form CEPHALUS can go in again in the Unibet Support Safer Gambling Handicap at Kempton.

The five-year-old pounced on a career low mark of 57 at Lingfield in December and almost followed up when backed into odds-on favouritism at Southwell last time.

He's still got mileage in a mark of 65 on his old form and in a first-time visor he's expected to go very well under Tom Queally.