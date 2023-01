NAP

Lordsbridge Girl - 13:50 Kempton

Lordsbridge Girl found some more improvement to shed her maiden tag over this course and distance last time, always looking at ease in a race run at a good gallop and finding plenty late on to win by half a length.

That form is working out well (the runner-up and fourth both won next time) and it's not out of the question that Lordsbridge Girl may yet have more to offer after just seven starts.

She remains potentially well treated up 3 lb and seems sure to go well again in her follow-up bid.

No. 1 (7) Lordsbridge Girl SBK 11/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST

Jilly Cooper - 14:50 Kempton

Jilly Cooper is proving consistent on the all-weather and the trip probably just stretched her when she finished third at Lingfield last time.

She was still beaten less than a length on that occasion, holding every chance entering the final furlong before her stamina seemed to peter out.

The way Jilly Cooper shaped there suggests she is still on a workable mark and the drop back to seven furlongs today could be just what she needs to get her head back in front.

No. 4 (6) Jilly Cooper (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY

Piffle - 14:20 Kempton

Piffle is on a losing run stretching back to September 2021, but she's been running with credit on the all-weather recently, including when beaten just a head at Wolverhampton two weeks ago.

The horse who beat Piffle there has won again since, so that appeals as strong form and she looks to have plenty in her favour in her attempt to go one place better, lining up from just 1 lb higher in the weights with Tom Marquand booked.