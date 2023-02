NAP

Lightship - 18:30 Kempton

Lightship shaped much better than the bare result on her debut for Kevin Philippart de Foy in a minor event at Lingfield last month, paying the price in the closing stages for trying to make a race of it with the winner.

She built on that promise as expected when bolting up on her handicap debut over this course and distance a fortnight ago, moving through the race like a horse well ahead of her mark and not subjected to maximum pressure to hold the runner-up. There was plenty to like about that performance and a subsequent 5 lb rise shouldn't be enough to stop her, especially as she is open to further improvement.

No. 5 (5) Lightship (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

D Day Odette - 19:00 Kempton

D Day Odette shaped with promise on her first couple of starts for Kevin Philippart de Foy so it is surprising that she has taken so long to get her head in front, but she did so in very good fashion at Lingfield last month and is a horse to keep on side.

Rikona, who reopposes tonight, was the yard's other runner in the race and started favourite, but D Day Odette was strong in the mark against her and overcame a pace bias to prevail. She also had to wait for a gap in the straight and ultimately won with a fair bit in hand. Rikona has won since so actually meets D Day Odette on 1 lb worse terms and the latter is expected to confirm that improvement and uphold the form.