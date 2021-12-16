Kempton Racing Tips: Let's go to the Moon

NAP: There's a full Moon at Kempton

Takeustothemoon - 16:45 Kempton

Takeustothemoon didn't show anything in three starts for Julia Fielden, but he has now joined a yard that do well with new recruits, and he shaped with encouragement when third at Chelmsford last week.

That was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation and he attracted strong support in the betting before the race, showing improved form but struggling to go with the early pace dropped in trip. He stayed on strongly at the finish, though, and the return to a mile will surely suit. Takeustothemoon looks a well-handicapped horse who will likely rack up plenty of wins over the winter.

No. 14 (5) Takeustothemoon EXC 1.23 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Jane Elliott

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 1lbs

OR: 45

NEXT BEST: Take Command

Imperial Command - 18:15 Kempton

Imperial Command is a much better horse on an artificial surface and goes particularly well at Newcastle (three of his four career wins have come at that venue), but there is no reason why he shouldn't prove at least as effective here.

He arrives fresh having missed the majority of the turf season, and bounced back to form when runner-up in a useful contest over a mile at Newcastle earlier this month. He left the impression that he is up to winning more races on the all-weather from this sort of mark and this looks a good opening.

No. 2 (3) Imperial Command (Ire) EXC 3 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Elisha Whittington

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 88

EACH WAY: Starter For Ten well handicapped

Starter For Ten - 19:45 Kempton

Starter For Ten is yet to win since joining Ivan Furtado, but he is now 4 lb below his last winning mark, and could be worth chancing now contesting a 0-60 handicap for the first time.

It is also interesting that he was heavily backed prior to being withdrawn for breaking through the front of the stalls last month and he has a good draw to work from. More interesting than most at this level.