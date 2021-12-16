- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Jane Elliott
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 1lbs
- OR: 45
Kempton Racing Tips: Let's go to the Moon
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Friday.
NAP: There's a full Moon at Kempton
Takeustothemoon - 16:45 Kempton
Takeustothemoon didn't show anything in three starts for Julia Fielden, but he has now joined a yard that do well with new recruits, and he shaped with encouragement when third at Chelmsford last week.
That was his first start since undergoing a gelding operation and he attracted strong support in the betting before the race, showing improved form but struggling to go with the early pace dropped in trip. He stayed on strongly at the finish, though, and the return to a mile will surely suit. Takeustothemoon looks a well-handicapped horse who will likely rack up plenty of wins over the winter.
NEXT BEST: Take Command
Imperial Command - 18:15 Kempton
Imperial Command is a much better horse on an artificial surface and goes particularly well at Newcastle (three of his four career wins have come at that venue), but there is no reason why he shouldn't prove at least as effective here.
He arrives fresh having missed the majority of the turf season, and bounced back to form when runner-up in a useful contest over a mile at Newcastle earlier this month. He left the impression that he is up to winning more races on the all-weather from this sort of mark and this looks a good opening.
EACH WAY: Starter For Ten well handicapped
Starter For Ten - 19:45 Kempton
Starter For Ten is yet to win since joining Ivan Furtado, but he is now 4 lb below his last winning mark, and could be worth chancing now contesting a 0-60 handicap for the first time.
It is also interesting that he was heavily backed prior to being withdrawn for breaking through the front of the stalls last month and he has a good draw to work from. More interesting than most at this level.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Kempton 17th Dec (1m Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 17 December, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Takeustothemoon
|Buraback
|New Shepard
|Major Gatsby
|Egypsyan Crackelli
|Appearing
|Everybody Dance
|Sandies Dream
|Alpine Lady
|Brown Mouse
|Adaayinourlife
|Eklil
|Al Azhar
Kempton 17th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 17 December, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Imperial Command
|Uzincso
|Eagleway
|Animal Instinct
|History Writer
Kempton 17th Dec (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 17 December, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Coolagh Magic
|Bomb Squad
|Starter For Ten
|Julie Johnston
|Barrington
|Griggy
|Iesha
|Quarter Blue
|Bama Lama
|Wiff Waff
|Rivers Lad
|Porfin