Kempton Racing Tips: Kenzai interesting back on the all-weather
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton.
"...better is expected now with Tom Marquand, who knows the horse well, taking over in the saddle..."
NAP: Warrior can battle
Kenzai Warrior - 19:15 Kempton
There is no doubt that Kenzai Warrior will have to improve to win this, but he created a good impression when resuming winning ways in a handicap over course and distance in September. He didn't have much in hand at the line on that occasion, but did well to quicken from the rear in a steadily-run race and he is totally unexposed on the all-weather. There are question marks over the two ahead of him in the market, too, and he is expected to prove much more competitive than he was when last seen in the Balmoral Handicap.
NEXT BEST: Trust the Culture
Culture has a good record at this track (three time course winner) and has fallen back to an attractive mark following an unproductive spell with Jedd O'Keeffe. He shaped well having rejoined this yard when fourth over a mile and a half back here three weeks ago, never really proving a threat but not well positioned given how the race panned out. The handicapper has dropped him a further 2 lb for that effort, which looks generous, and better is expected now with Tom Marquand, who knows the horse well, taking over in the saddle.
EACH WAY: More to come from Joe
Petite Joe is a brother to Petite Jack, who has a good record on the all-weather, and he is expected to be much more competitive now sent handicapping. He ran his best race to date when hitting the frame in a minor event over seven furlongs last time and is sure to relish the step up to a mile now. Petite Joe will be suited by even further in time, and is the type to take off over middle distances next year, but he has been allotted a fair mark, so could be worth chancing with the eye-catching booking of Tom Marquand.
