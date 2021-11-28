Kempton Racing Tips: In the name of Love

NAP

First Charge - 15:00 Kempton

First Charge has thrived since joining this yard and stepping up to two miles, winning two of his last three starts, and still looking in top form when runner-up to a subsequent winner over course and distance last time.

He didn't get the clearest of runs on that occasion, the winner much better positioned and getting first run, but First Charge stayed on well and leaving the impression he is still on a good mark. That looks solid form for the grade and he looks a solid bet with his main rival on form, Rumi, having his stamina to prove up significantly in trip.

No. 3 (1) First Charge (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST

Chance - 14:25 Kempton

Chance has been a little underwhelming of late, but he is a strong-travelling type who should be suited by all-weather racing, and could be worth persevering with. He was a progressive handicapper last season, winning a competitive event at Newmarket in October last year from a 1 lb higher mark, so he is clearly handicapped to strike.

Admittedly, he was disappointing on his latest start at Lingfield, but he was well found in the market that day, so clearly better was expected. You do have to forgive him that effort, but he perhaps found the tight turns and sharp nature of Lingfield not to his liking, and the longer straight and more galloping nature of this track will allow him more time to hit top gear. The addition of cheekpieces is also interesting and he isn't one to give up on just yet.

No. 4 (6) Chance SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 92

EACH WAY

Won Love - 15:35 Kempton

Won Love was an expensive purchase as a yearling and, for all he is yet to live up to his useful pedigree, he remains relatively unexposed. He also caught the eye in a good race for the grade over course and distance last time, doing well to finish as close as he did considering the pace was sedate and he was held up in the rear.

He started as a 50/1 outsider that day, but showed his best form to date, and there is a feeling that he could be building up to something. Won Love has a wide draw to contend with, but that isn't much of a concern as he will likely be dropped in anyway, and the handicapper has kindly dropped him 3 lb in the weights. This is also a weaker handicap and, with in the hope of a stronger pace with some prominent runners in the line-up, he makes a fair bit of appeal up against mostly exposed rivals.