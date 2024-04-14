Tony Calvin Tips

Kempton Racing Tips: Imperial Guard very interesting

Kempton
There is all-weather racing at Kempton on Monday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Monday.

  • A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Imperial Guard

    There was plenty of substance to Imperial Guard's juvenile form and he looked potentially useful when opening his account in a minor event over this course and distance last month. He travelled well and quickened up nicely from a host of interesting types on that occasion and he should have even more to offer now handicapping from what looks a fair opening mark.

    Kempton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Ciara Pearl

    Ciara Pearl looked promising last year and she was well backed to make a winning return upped to a mile and a quarter for her handicap debut at Lingfield last week. She travelled well and made progress out wide before just being pushed out to score by three quarters of a length. There should be even more to come from Ciara Pearl and she can defy a 5 lb penalty.

