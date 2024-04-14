- Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler
- Jockey: Jim Crowley
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 5lbs
- OR: 71
Kempton Racing Tips: Imperial Guard very interesting
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Monday.
-
A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Imperial Guard
There was plenty of substance to Imperial Guard's juvenile form and he looked potentially useful when opening his account in a minor event over this course and distance last month. He travelled well and quickened up nicely from a host of interesting types on that occasion and he should have even more to offer now handicapping from what looks a fair opening mark.
Kempton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Ciara Pearl
Ciara Pearl looked promising last year and she was well backed to make a winning return upped to a mile and a quarter for her handicap debut at Lingfield last week. She travelled well and made progress out wide before just being pushed out to score by three quarters of a length. There should be even more to come from Ciara Pearl and she can defy a 5 lb penalty.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Kempton 15th Apr (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 15 April, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ciara Pearl
|Wadacre Grace
|Moonlight Express
|Alika Breeze
|Unreal Connection
|Nothing To Fear
|Miss Idunn
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.