Kempton Racing Tips: Imperial Guard very interesting

A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Imperial Guard

There was plenty of substance to Imperial Guard's juvenile form and he looked potentially useful when opening his account in a minor event over this course and distance last month. He travelled well and quickened up nicely from a host of interesting types on that occasion and he should have even more to offer now handicapping from what looks a fair opening mark.

Kempton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Ciara Pearl

No. 1 (6) Ciara Pearl SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 71

Ciara Pearl looked promising last year and she was well backed to make a winning return upped to a mile and a quarter for her handicap debut at Lingfield last week. She travelled well and made progress out wide before just being pushed out to score by three quarters of a length. There should be even more to come from Ciara Pearl and she can defy a 5 lb penalty.