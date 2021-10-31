Kempton Racing Tips: Hamish can make his class tell

NAP: Hamish can bounce back

Hamish - 15:05 Kempton

This looks a good renewal of this listed event but Hamish is fancied to concede weight all round. He remains relatively unexposed for his age and was a warm order for the Ebor at York before being pulled out on the day of the race due to unsuitable ground.

Instead, he was rerouted to Kempton where he won the September Stakes, showing a good attitude to hold off Hukum, who went on to win the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot on his next start in convincing fashion. Clearly, Hukum wasn't at his best that day, but it was still an excellent return to action from Hamish following 15 months off the track.

Hamish seemed likely to appreciate the step up to two miles in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on his latest start, but he ran below form and didn't seem to relish the longer trip. It is no surprise he is returned to middle distances now and he can prove a level above these rivals down in class.

No. 1 (1) Hamish SBK 2/1 EXC 2.96 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Improvement expected now handicapping

Blue Artemis - 13:05 Kempton

Blue Artemis is yet to show anything more than modest form in three starts, but there is a strong suspicion that he has been brought along with handicaps in mind, and he could show much improved form now for a shrewd yard.

He was too green to do himself justice in two starts last year, but showed something to work on after 10 months off at Newcastle last month, given a considerate ride while also leaving the impression he would come on for the run. The return to a mile will be in his favour now and an opening mark of 57 should not prove beyond him. A first-time tongue tie may also help his cause and he is worth a bet up against more exposed rivals.

No. 6 (7) Blue Artemis SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 58

EACH WAY: Forgive and forget

Keep It Brief - 15:40 Kempton

There is some risk attached with backing Keep It Brief as he was out of form when last seen at this track in August, but he was previously two from two here, and he has been freshened up since.

He absolutely bolted up in a course and distance handicap in July, belying odds of 50/1 to score by seven lengths from the odds-on favourite. He proved a handicap mark of 73 very lenient on that occasion so he is potentially well handicapped from just 5 lb higher here. Furthermore, he represents a trainer who has only had two runners this month, but both have won, and it would be no surprise if Keep It Brief were to bounce back to form after a break.