To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Kempton Racing Tips: Hamish can make his class tell

Kempton
Andrew Asquith has three fancies at Kempton on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Monday...

"...he can prove a level above these rivals down in class..."

Hamish

NAP: Hamish can bounce back

Hamish - 15:05 Kempton

This looks a good renewal of this listed event but Hamish is fancied to concede weight all round. He remains relatively unexposed for his age and was a warm order for the Ebor at York before being pulled out on the day of the race due to unsuitable ground.

Instead, he was rerouted to Kempton where he won the September Stakes, showing a good attitude to hold off Hukum, who went on to win the Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot on his next start in convincing fashion. Clearly, Hukum wasn't at his best that day, but it was still an excellent return to action from Hamish following 15 months off the track.

Hamish seemed likely to appreciate the step up to two miles in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on his latest start, but he ran below form and didn't seem to relish the longer trip. It is no surprise he is returned to middle distances now and he can prove a level above these rivals down in class.

NEXT BEST: Improvement expected now handicapping

Blue Artemis - 13:05 Kempton

Blue Artemis is yet to show anything more than modest form in three starts, but there is a strong suspicion that he has been brought along with handicaps in mind, and he could show much improved form now for a shrewd yard.

He was too green to do himself justice in two starts last year, but showed something to work on after 10 months off at Newcastle last month, given a considerate ride while also leaving the impression he would come on for the run. The return to a mile will be in his favour now and an opening mark of 57 should not prove beyond him. A first-time tongue tie may also help his cause and he is worth a bet up against more exposed rivals.

EACH WAY: Forgive and forget

Keep It Brief - 15:40 Kempton

There is some risk attached with backing Keep It Brief as he was out of form when last seen at this track in August, but he was previously two from two here, and he has been freshened up since.

He absolutely bolted up in a course and distance handicap in July, belying odds of 50/1 to score by seven lengths from the odds-on favourite. He proved a handicap mark of 73 very lenient on that occasion so he is potentially well handicapped from just 5 lb higher here. Furthermore, he represents a trainer who has only had two runners this month, but both have won, and it would be no surprise if Keep It Brief were to bounce back to form after a break.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Hamish @ 3.55/2 in the 15:05 Kempton
Next Best - Back Blue Artemis @ 8.07/1 in the 13:05 Kempton
Each Way - Back Keep It Brief @ 9.08/1 in the 15:40 Kempton

Kempton 1st Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 1 November, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chillsea
Mabo
Jolis Legacy
Blue Artemis
Fitzrovia
Agent of Fortune
Mr Fustic
Ask The Wind
Surrey Princess
Cheat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 1st Nov (1m4f Listed Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 1 November, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hamish
Shandoz
Dubai Future
John Leeper
Alounak
Outbox
Desert Fire
Tartlette
Alfred Boucher
Nao Da Mais
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 1st Nov (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 1 November, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Marching Army
Pistoletto
United Front
March Law
Noble Masquerade
Party Island
Andaleep
Keep It Brief
Protected Guest
Lawn Ranger
Creationist
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips