Kempton Racing Tips: Get in Fashion with Vintage

Kempton finish
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three fancies at Kempton on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"...she is fancied to prove this mark all wrong..."

Andrew Asquith on Vintage Fashion

NAP: One to watch on handicap debut

Vintage Fashion - 17:30 Kempton

A quick glance at Vintage Fashion's form figures doesn't look inspiring, beating only one rival home in each of her first two starts, and only finishing fourth of seven at Chester last time.

Admittedly, she doesn't look a world beater and will be one of the lesser lights in Mark Johnston's yard, but she starts life in nurseries from a lowly mark and she shaped better than the bare result last time. Vintage Fashion paid the price in the closing stages for getting into a duel for the lead, weakening badly in the final furlong. The drop to six furlongs now will suit and, though she has a wide draw to overcome, she is fancied to prove this mark all wrong.

NEXT BEST: Bernard can build on latest start

Bernard Spierpoint - 20:30 Kempton

A low-grade affair where there isn't much between them, but Bernard Spierpoint took a big step back in the right direction fitted with a first-time visor when runner-up at Chelmsford last time.

He remains a maiden, but has fell a way in the weights since entering handicaps, and that latest effort was arguably on par with his best from last year. It was also just his second start for Charlie Wallis, so he could have even more to offer provided the headgear continues to have the desired effect, and he can go close with Richard Kingscote taking over in the saddle.

EACH WAY: Feel the Force

Rogue Force - 19:30 Kempton

Rogue Force looked a potentially useful prospect when opening his account over course and distance back in February but, for one reason or another, he hasn't progressed as expected on turf this summer.

However, his all-weather form from earlier in the year, plus his third-place finish in a seven-furlong handicap at Newbury in June leave him with solid claims in this field. It is interesting that he has undergone a wind operation since last seen in July and, for a yard in good form at present, he could be worth chancing at likely odds returned to Kempton.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Vintage Fashion @ 7.06/1 in the 17:30 Kempton
Next Best - Back Bernard Spierpoint @ 5.04/1 in the 20:30 Kempton
Each Way - Back Rogue Force @ [13:00] in the 19:30 Kempton

Bet slip

Close

