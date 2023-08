A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Kempton NAP - 20:22 - Back Florida

No. 10 (7) Florida (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 85

Florida showed much improved form when opening his account over seven furlongs at this course towards the end of last year and is probably worth forgiving him his reappearance at Haydock.

That was his handicap debut but he failed to settle, pulling way to hard and as a result having nothing left to give in the closing stages. He has been gelded since and also goes in a first-time tongue tie and, given his previous form has worked out well, he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark, especially back on the all-weather.

Back Florida on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Kempton Next Best - 17:52 - Back Okami

No. 3 (8) Okami (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

Okami was well backed and built on previous promise when opening his account on handicap debut at Chelmsford last month, ridden more patiently and coming with a late surge to deny a fellow handicap debutant.

He failed to build on that over course and distance last time, but he wasn't seen to best effect on that occasion, asked to come from too far back in a race where it paid to race prominently. Okami is better than that and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.