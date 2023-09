A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 20:00 - Back Fiscal Policy

No. 1 (2) Fiscal Policy (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

Fiscal Policy boasts a very positive record on the all-weather and he is enjoying a productive season, winning a handicap over five furlongs at Chelmsford and six furlongs at Wolverhampton.

That latest success came two starts back where he produced a career-best effort in first-time blinkers, proving strong at the finish and making his effort on the usually unfavoured inside.

Fiscal Policy was disappointing at Chelmsford last time, but he wasn't best placed in a race where it paid to be prominent, and was unable to get involved as a result. His pedigree and run style suggest he is well worth a try at seven furlongs, while his usual hold-up style is well suited to this track. He remains fairly treated and this trip may bring about a bit of improvement.

Kempton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Coco Royale

No. 2 (7) Coco Royale SBK 5/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Coco Royale has a useful pedigree and has shaped better than the bare result in three starts so far, displaying ability on each occasion and leaving the impression she has more to offer.

She caught the eye on her qualifying run over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood three weeks ago when making good inroads from the rear and finishing with running left after being ridden more patiently than before.

Coco Royale has plenty of size and scope, just the sort who will keep getting better with experience, and she looks particularly interesting now making her handicap debut. She is in excellent hands and an opening mark of 71 seems fair based on her first two starts at this venue (good form).

Kempton Each Way - 19:00 - Back Sovereign Spirit

No. 11 (3) Sovereign Spirit SBK 8/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

Sovereign Spirit has progressed nicely this season, winning three times, including a couple on polytrack at Lingfield, and he has also run some solid races to hit the frame in some useful handicaps on turf in three of his last four starts.

He found his run of good form coming to a halt at Goodwood last time, but that came on soft ground, which he is unproven on, so that effort can be overlooked as it was too bad to be true.

Now returned to an artificial surface, much better is expected and he has performed well from similar marks in recent weeks.