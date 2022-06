NAP: Masterclass can open his account

Masterclass - 20:00 Kempton

Masterclass had been gelded since last seen and showed improved form when runner-up to a useful sort at Yarmouth last month, making no impression on the winner but shaping like a horse who is up to winning races this season. The handicapper may have taken a chance with his opening mark of 70 and, with further progress on the cards, he looks a good bet to open his account with that run under his belt.

No. 2 (10) Masterclass EXC 1.1 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Moel Arther has some solid form

Moel Arthur - 19:00 Kempton

Moel Arthur showed much improved form to open his account on handicap debut at Lingfield in February, pulling well clear with a next-time-out winner, and he has progressed further to finish runner-up on his last two starts on turf. The form of his latest effort at Sandown is proving strong and the step up to two miles shouldn't prove beyond him, so he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 4 (5) Moel Arthur (Usa) EXC 2.54 Trainer: Brett Johnson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 79

EACH WAY: Billy Mill is taken to follow up

Billy Mill - 19:00 Kempton

This looks an open handicap, but Billy Mill, who was a dual winner for Richard Hannon, returned to his best to open his account for these connections over course and distance three weeks ago. He can probably be marked up for that effort, too, having helped set a strong pace and still having enough in hand to be eased near the finish. The handicapper has only raised him 3 lb for that effort, and he remains unexposed as a miler, so another big run is expected.