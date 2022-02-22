Kempton Racing Tips: Enfranchise can complete the hat-trick

NAP: Enfranchise looks a wise choice

Enfranchise - 20:30 Kempton

Enfranchise has won her last two starts and she appeared to have plenty in hand when making all to score at Chelmsford six days ago. The official winning margin was just half a length, but that doesn't her superiority justice as she could afford to be heavily eased after kicking on two furlongs out. This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Enfranchise is clearly a filly very much on the up and she looks sure to take plenty of beating in her hat-trick bid under just a 6-lb penalty.

No. 2 (7) Enfranchise (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Andrew Breslin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST: Thapa Vc will be hard to beat

Thapa Vc - 18:00 Kempton

Thapa Vc is another who arrives here on a hat-trick after back-to-back wins at Wolverhampton. Admittedly, he had to settle for a dead heat on the last occasion, but there was still plenty to like about his effort in a messy affair, impressing most with the turn of foot he showed to move to the front in the final 100 yards. Thapa Vc is only 1-lb higher in the weights here and another bold bid is expected with further progress not out of the question.

No. 1 (7) Thapa Vc (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Mark Rimell

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

EACH-WAY: Boafo Boy has a big shout

Boafo Boy - 19:30 Kempton

Boafo Boy showed improved form after eight weeks off when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance last time, running on well from a poor position to pass the post just half a length behind the winner. Still relatively unexposed after only four starts, he remains open to more improvement and this looks a good option for him from just a 1-lb higher mark than last time. Sadly, the price I was hoping to see for an each-way bet isn't there, but he still rates a solid win selection.