NAP

Don Alvaro - 15:05 Kempton

Don Alvaro has won both starts since his debut over fences in impressive fashion, first getting off the mark at Wincanton in November and then defying a 12 lb hike in the weights to follow up over the same course and distance later in the month.

He was aided by another fluent round of jumping on the last occasion, taking control from some way out and ultimately passing the post with eight and a half lengths to spare over his closest pursuer.

This will be tougher following a further 8 lb rise, but Don Alvaro should have more to offer now back up in trip and remains very much one to keep on the right side in his hat-trick bid.

No. 10 Don Alvaro Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 122

NEXT BEST

Champ - 12:45 Kempton

Champ ran right up to his best after eight months off when winning the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury last time, a thrilling contest which could hold the key to this Grade 1.

He was pushed all the way to the line by Paisley Park, ultimately holding on by a neck, and there was plenty to like about the way he battled late on having set a strong pace.

Paisley Park is likely to emerge as the main danger again today, but the extra emphasis on speed at this track could tilt the balance even more in favour of Champ, a strong-travelling sort who also won this race at the traditional fixture at Ascot last year.

No. 1 Champ (Ire) Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Storm Dennis - 15:40 Kempton

Storm Dennis proved a disappointment when making his chasing debut after seven months off at Stratford last time, but he could be worth another chance now back over hurdles with that run under his belt.

He was progressive in this sphere last season and ended the campaign with a comfortable victory over this course and distance, only winning by a neck but looking value for extra having shaped as if the steady pace was against him.

Storm Dennis should get a good gallop to aim at today and a 1 lb higher mark than when winning here in February is unlikely to prove beyond him somewhere down the line.