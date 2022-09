NAP: Hasty Sailor can bounce back

Hasty Sailor - 18:30 Kempton

This looks competitive enough, but it represents a slight drop in class for Hasty Sailor, and it may be too early to be giving up on this lightly-raced five-year-old.

He was very progressive on the all-weather last year, winning handicaps at Wolverhampton and Newcastle, and he shaped with plenty of promise on his return over course and distance in April. Hasty Sailor ran too bad to be true next time and was given a considerate ride on his return from four months off at Newbury 12 days ago. It would be no surprise if he took a big step forward now.

No. 1 (7) Hasty Sailor (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST: Pinafore can open her account

Pinafore - 17:00 Kempton

Pinafore made plenty of appeal on paper but was too green to do herself justice on debut in a hot race at Ascot earlier this month, but she knew much more when runner-up at Yarmouth last time.

The winner looked potentially smart on that occasion but Pinafore pulled clear of the remainder and looks a bright prospect herself, sure to go on improving for a while yet, and is fancied to open her account at the third attempt.

No. 11 (4) Pinafore (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Blazeon Five will appreciate longer trip

Blazeon Five - 20:30 Kempton

Blazeon Five remains a maiden, but she has fallen to a career-low mark, and has bits and pieces of form that make her look interesting.

She wasn't at her best at Leicester last time, but that was coming of an eight-week break, and she arguably shaped a bit better than the result. She should also be well suited by this longer trip, out of a mare who won over a mile and three quarters on the Flat and also won over hurdles. Tom Marquand takes over in the saddle for the first time now and a big run wouldn't be a surprise.