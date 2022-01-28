Kempton Racing Tips: Dive in with Oceanline

NAP: Oceanline has obvious claims

Oceanline - 18:30 Kempton

Oceanline was denied only narrowly on his latest outing over this course and distance, filling the runner-up spot for the second start in succession.

Held up in the early stages, he was produced to lead in the final 100 yards but couldn't quite see off the challenge of a progressive rival who was delivered even later, ultimately losing out by a head as the first two reached the line a little over a length clear of the third-place horse, Imperium.

A consistent sort and still lightly raced at the trip, Oceanline is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and another bold bid is expected in what is likely to develop into a match with old rival Imperium.

No. 3 (1) Oceanline (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST: Sophosc fancied to strike

Sophosc - 19:05 Kempton

Sophosc shaped as if still in good form despite failing to beat a single rival at Lingfield earlier this month, simply no chance from his position given how things developed (held up in a race run at a slow gallop).

That shouldn't be an issue today given the strong pace forecast and Sophosc is well worth another chance to pick up where he left off previously on the all-weather this winter.

After all, he has already won three times since October and a BHA mark of 74 - 8 lb higher than when registering his latest success at this course on Boxing Day - still looks fair judged on the balance of his form.

No. 2 (7) Sophosc (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 74

EACH-WAY: Sid's Annie is still unexposed

Sid's Annie - 17:30 Kempton

Sid's Annie shaped encouragingly when third on her handicap debut at Southwell three weeks ago, showing more than enough to suggest she is up to winning races from an opening BHA mark of 68.

In fact, it was to her immense credit that she was beaten only two lengths given how freely she raced without the hood, coming through to lead on the bridle three furlongs out before inevitably getting tired late on.

The hood is back on today and Sid's Annie should have a bigger effort in the locker if settling in the early stages, with the booking of David Probert also catching the eye as he takes over from a 5-lb claimer.