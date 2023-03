NAP

Chantico - 17:00 Kempton

Chantico shaped well behind a smart type on his debut at Pontefract last season and, while he didn't progress as expected on his next start, he looked a much-improved model when opening his account at Lingfield a few weeks ago.

He attracted good support on his return from five months off and never gave his backers much to worry about, always travelling well and looking better and better the further he went. The timefigure recorded also gives the form more substance and Chantico should have even more to offer now handicapping from what looks a potentially lenient mark.

No. 5 (2) Chantico SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST

Phantom Flight - 14:05 Kempton

There doesn't appear to be much pace on in this listed contest so Phantom Flight, who seems sure to be ridden prominently, should be seen to good effect on his return to action.

He proved very progressive last season, winning three of his six starts, and he produced a performance on his latest victory in a competitive handicap at York that would have seen him be competitive in pattern company. Phantom Flight was all the rage in the betting for a listed contest when last seen at Ayr in September, but for whatever reason he proved very disappointing. He is well worth another chance on his return from a break, though, and a prominent pitch on the inner track will see him in a good position to strike with the straight less than two furlongs long.

No. 3 (1) Phantom Flight SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: James Horton

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

My Mate Ted - 14:40 Kempton

An open handicap where it may pay to side with My Mate Ted, who opened his account over this course and distance on his all-weather debut last year.

He took particularly well to the surface on that occasion, produced to lead around a furlong from home, picking off a couple of more prominently ridden rivals and finding plenty. My Mate Ted wasn't seen to best effect on his next start in a strong race and was hard to catch right on turf afterwards, but he is just 3 lb higher than his last winning mark on return from a break and leading all-weather rider Daniel Muscatt looks a positive jockey booking.