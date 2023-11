A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 12:20 - Back Captain Marvellous

No. 2 Captain Marvellous (Fr) Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Captain Marvellous started a big price, but he made a highly-promising start when finishing runner-up on debut over course and distance last month, making smooth headway out wide three from home and looming up approaching the second-last.

He was no match for the winner on the run-in, but that form is working out well - the third and fourth both won next time - and with improvement expected, he can open his account at the second attempt.

Kempton Next Best - 15:05 - Thelasthighking

Thelasthighking built on earlier promise over fences when opening his account in a handicap at Wincanton and he backed up that effort when following up in a weak race at Southwell on his next start.

He improved further under a much more patient ride when finishing runner-up over 18 furlongs at this course on his return last month, making a big move out wide on the home turn and looking in control when making a mistake at the last.

He was just collared on the line, but he remains well treated from 4 lb higher and he is expected to resume winning ways now.