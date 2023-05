NAP

Kempton - 20:10 - Back Balhambar

No. 9 (2) Balhambar (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 83

Balhambar only made his debut in April last year and he shaped well behind some smart types on his first two starts, before opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Chepstow where he beat a now-smart filly.

He was asked to contest the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot on his final start and, while he finished nearer last than first, he wasn't beaten too far, and that isn't a fair race to judge him on, either. He wasn't well positioned from a wide draw but was the second fastest horse in the last three furlongs and he is almost certainly a well-handicapped horse on his return to action following a gelding operation. Balhambar is just the type his trainer excels with and he makes plenty of appeal.

NEXT BEST

Kempton - 19:40 - Back Solar Orbiter

No. 2 (3) Solar Orbiter (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Solar Orbiter made plenty of appeal on paper in a weak event on his debut at Newcastle in September and he duly landed the odds in style, travelling comfortably and showing a striking turn of foot when asked to put the race to bed.

He was well placed to follow up under a penalty over six furlongs at this course just two weeks later, again not having much to beat but still doing the job in the style of a useful prospect. The handicapper has taken no chances with an opening mark of 85, but Solar Orbiter appeals as the type that will go on progressing for a while yet, and he is expected to prove too good for these more exposed rivals.