NAP

Annaf - 19:30 Kempton

Annaf is a classy performer on his day and he returned from four months off better than ever when defying a mark of 101 in a handicap at Lingfield last week and he will be very hard to stop on that showing.

He was drawn widest of all on that occasion but that didn't bother him, dropped in early and always travelling well before the gaps opened in the straight and he easily picked up his rivals under a hands-and-heels ride. Annaf was much faster than the rest of his rivals from two furlongs out and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

No. 2 (4) Annaf (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Dembe - 18:30 Kempton

Dembe rattled off a four-timer on the all-weather last year and he ran well despite being very easy to back on his return from six months off over this course and distance in November.

That form worked out well and he built on that effort when narrowly denied at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago, doing especially well to finish as close as he did after being poorly placed in a steadily-run race. Dembe made good headway around two furlongs out, though, leaving the impression he is coming to the boil nicely, so he looks well treated having been raised just 1 lb in the weights.

No. 1 (2) Dembe SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Brett Johnson

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

EACH WAY

Trojan Legend - 18:00 Kempton

Trojan Legend is related to plenty of winners and looks interesting now making his handicap debut and first start since undergoing a gelding operation.

He shaped much better than the bare result on his debut at Haydock in June and, though he fared a little better on his next start, his antics before the race didn't help. Trojan Legend is best not judged on his final start over an inadequate trip and he is just the sort who may take a big step forward now from an opening mark he is bred to be much better than.