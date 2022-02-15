Kempton Racing Tips: Allowed can strike

NAP

Allowed - 20:00 Kempton

Allowed has taken time to come to hand, but improved as expected upped in trip to make her second start in handicap company a winning one at Southwell last time. She endured a wide trip on that occasion, too, and won in the style of one that should have even more to offer now she's got her head in front. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair and the extra distance she faces now will bring about even more improvement.

No. 5 (5) Allowed SBK 13/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Take A Stand - 17:00 Kempton

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Take A Stand is fancied to build on the promise of his debut run over this course and distance three weeks ago. He showed plenty to work on amidst greenness that day, racing freely in midfield and making good headway around a furlong out. He was unable to sustain that challenge, but is likely to have benefited a good deal for the initial experience, and he can make that count now.

No. 12 (2) Take A Stand (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.42 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Freedom And Wheat - 18:30 Kempton

Freedom And Wheat has been easy to back on both of his starts since returning from a break in December, and showed much more back up in trip when finishing third over course and distance 18 days ago, showing he clearly retains enthusiasm for the game. He is just 4 lb higher than his last winning mark, has a good record under Marco Ghiani, and is fancied to build further on his latest start.