Kempton Racing Tips: Allowed can strike
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
"A subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair and the extra distance she faces now will bring about even more improvement..."
Allowed
NAP
Allowed has taken time to come to hand, but improved as expected upped in trip to make her second start in handicap company a winning one at Southwell last time. She endured a wide trip on that occasion, too, and won in the style of one that should have even more to offer now she's got her head in front. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair and the extra distance she faces now will bring about even more improvement.
NEXT BEST
This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Take A Stand is fancied to build on the promise of his debut run over this course and distance three weeks ago. He showed plenty to work on amidst greenness that day, racing freely in midfield and making good headway around a furlong out. He was unable to sustain that challenge, but is likely to have benefited a good deal for the initial experience, and he can make that count now.
EACH WAY
Freedom And Wheat - 18:30 Kempton
Freedom And Wheat has been easy to back on both of his starts since returning from a break in December, and showed much more back up in trip when finishing third over course and distance 18 days ago, showing he clearly retains enthusiasm for the game. He is just 4 lb higher than his last winning mark, has a good record under Marco Ghiani, and is fancied to build further on his latest start.
Kempton 16th Feb (7f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 February, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Take A Stand
|Hello Sydney
|Simply Sondheim
|Banbrook Boy
|Clase Azul Ultra
|Justcallmepete
|Lord Vader
|Bold And Loyal
|Mutara
|Tessy Lad
|Delightfilly
|Oxygen Thief
Kempton 16th Feb (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 February, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lafan
|Espresso Freddo
|Freedom And Wheat
|Unforgiving Minute
|Perfect Focus
|Prioritise
|Rogue Force
|Stately Home
|Rock Chant
|Haykal
Kempton 16th Feb (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 16 February, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Allowed
|Lenclume
|Needle Lace
|Cherokee Dance
|Parikarma
|Colonial Love
|Luna Magic