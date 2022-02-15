To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Allowed can strike

Kempton floodlights
There is all-weather action at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"A subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair and the extra distance she faces now will bring about even more improvement..."

Allowed

NAP

Allowed - 20:00 Kempton

Allowed has taken time to come to hand, but improved as expected upped in trip to make her second start in handicap company a winning one at Southwell last time. She endured a wide trip on that occasion, too, and won in the style of one that should have even more to offer now she's got her head in front. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair and the extra distance she faces now will bring about even more improvement.

NEXT BEST

Take A Stand - 17:00 Kempton

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Take A Stand is fancied to build on the promise of his debut run over this course and distance three weeks ago. He showed plenty to work on amidst greenness that day, racing freely in midfield and making good headway around a furlong out. He was unable to sustain that challenge, but is likely to have benefited a good deal for the initial experience, and he can make that count now.

EACH WAY

Freedom And Wheat - 18:30 Kempton

Freedom And Wheat has been easy to back on both of his starts since returning from a break in December, and showed much more back up in trip when finishing third over course and distance 18 days ago, showing he clearly retains enthusiasm for the game. He is just 4 lb higher than his last winning mark, has a good record under Marco Ghiani, and is fancied to build further on his latest start.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Allowed @ 2.68/5 in the 20:00 Kempton
Next Best - Back Take A Stand @ 2.01/1 in the 17:00 Kempton
Each Way - Back Freedom And Wheat @ 8.07/1 in the 18:30 Kempton

Bet slip

Close

