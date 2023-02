NAP

Alaskan - 17:00 Kempton

Alaskan finished nearer last than first in three relatively quick runs last year but was the subject of a gamble following a breathing and gelding operation on his return from four months off 13 days ago. He was unable to land the money, but still shaped with a good deal of promise, leaving the impression he has been handed a lenient looking mark. The handicapper has raised him 1 lb in the weights but he is entitled to take another step forward now and commands maximum respect.

No. 8 (7) Alaskan (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.9 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 47

NEXT BEST

Silky Wilkie - 20:00 Kempton

Silky Wilkie has been in brilliant form on the all-weather of late without getting his head in front and he is taken to gain due reward for his consistency now. He failed only narrowly at Lingfield last time, finishing second for the third successive time but arguably unlucky not to win given he had to wait for a run at a crucial stage. The longer straight at this course will allow him to get organised and for all he is 2 lb higher now he remains on a fair mark.