Kempton Nap - 17:30 - Back Al Marmar

No. 1 (7) Al Marmar (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 81

Stuart Williams has his all-weather team in good form with seven winners this month and has an excellent chance of another success with top weight Al Marmar in this mile handicap.

Having only joined his shrewd yard late last year, Al Marmar took advantage of a falling handicap mark in impressive style at Chelmsford ten days ago, getting a dream run up the inside but showing a fine turn of foot to go clear on leading inside the final furlong and winning by three and a quarter lengths from Wildfell.

He looks well able to follow up under his 5 lb penalty with Marco Ghiani in the saddle again.

Back Al Marmar @ 10/111.91 on Betfair Sportsbook

Kempton Next Best - 20:00 - Back Amiwithani

No. 3 (7) Amiwithani (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 66

Both Amiwithani and Something To Do improved markedly when stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time on their latest starts and preference in this handicap for three-year-olds is for Jamie Osborne's filly, Amiwithani.

Amiwithani, an expensive daughter of Zarak, only had two rivals to beat on her handicap debut over course and distance last week after catching the eye on her previous run but after going with enthusiasm she showed a sharp turn of foot to lead inside the final furlong and was well on top in beating Unleash Hell by three and a quarter lengths. She can improve further and win again under her penalty.

Back Amiwithani @ 11/82.38 on Betfair Sportsbook

Kempton Each-Way - 17:00 - Back Gonnetot

No. 10 (8) Gonnetot (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 7 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Kyle Strydom

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 62

David Menuisier's lightly-raced five-year-old Gonnetot can reward each-way support in this handicap over 11 furlongs. He's returning from an absence since last May but ran much his best race when last seen, finishing a keeping-on three lengths second to Bearwith on his handicap debut at Newcastle.

The way he stuck to his task there suggests this step up in trip can only be in his favour, while he's far less exposed than most in what is just an ordinary handicap.