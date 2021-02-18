Kelso Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Kelso on Friday...

"He should take the beating granted a clear round..."

Timeform on Malpas

Malpas - 13:20 Kelso

Malpas was set to make a winning start over hurdles at Catterick last month before crashing out at the final flight. He was in the process of making a highly promising debut, going with plenty of enthusiasm and still hard on the bridle two from home, around six lengths up and not stopping when falling at the last. He should take the beating granted a clear round.

Duc de Grissay - 14:50 Kelso

Duc de Grissay shaped encouragingly on his first start for seven months at Sedgefield in October, coping well with the hurly-burly in a bigger field than he is used to running in. He started the 5/2 favourite for a marathon race he had seemingly been laid out for at this course last time, and, on balance would probably have rewarded good support had he not departed at the last. There should be even more to come from him.

Heartbreak Kid - 15:50 Kelso

Heartbreak Kid couldn't keep tabs on the smart Cheddleton when making his chase debut at Carlisle in November, but there's no disgrace in that given what that rival has gone on to achieve, and he wasn't overly knocked about. The Donald McCain yard continue to go along nicely and Heartbreak Kid looks a sure-fire improver now handicapping in this sphere from what could prove to be a lenient mark.

Smart Stat

Duc de Grissay - 14:50 Kelso

22% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m

Bet slip

Close

