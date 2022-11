NAP

Tfou - 14:58 Kelso

Tfou was expensive to follow in a short spell in bumpers and over hurdles but he looked a good prospect when making a winning start over fences on his handicap debut at Ayr last month, jumping adequately (he received a reminder after a slow leap at the ninth) and he stayed on strongly to reel in the gambled on runner-up from three out.

That form hasn't really worked out as yet but Tfou is a horse to remain positive about moving forward, sure to have learnt plenty for that initial experience, and he is fully expected to follow up following a 9 lb rise in the weights representing an in-form yard.

No. 3 Tfou (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 115

NEXT BEST

Rockmann showed ability in his sole start in bumpers, but wasn't asked too many questions on his first three starts over hurdles, shaping like a stayer on more than one occasion.

He did, however, very much catch the eye on his return from 22 months off when runner-up to one on handicap debut who was well ahead of his mark, and has gone on to win twice since. It wasn't a huge surprise to see him shape as he did given his bumper promise, and Rockmann is a horse to be interested in now from this sort of mark. He has been given enough time to get over that run and there should be more to come now.