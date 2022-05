NAP: Ted Hastings has obvious claims

Ted Hastings - 14:12 Kelso

Ted Hastings looked a good prospect when making a successful hurdling debut at Ayr earlier this month, hitting the front before two out and quickly drawing clear from there to win by seven and a half lengths in decisive fashion.

That was a fair performance and there should be more to come from him as he gains in experience over hurdles.

In what is likely to develop into a match with Cirque Royal, Ted Hastings is fancied to defy a penalty to maintain his unbeaten record in this sphere.

No. 2 Ted Hastings (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Hidden Commander can win again

Hidden Commander - 16:32 Kelso

Hidden Commander won his first two starts over fences before running another good race in defeat over this course and distance last time, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.04 in-running) before getting tired late on.

He can race from the same mark today whereas the horse who beat him, Castletown, is 7 lb higher in the weights.

That could well be enough for Hidden Commander to turn the tables, particularly if the application of a first-time tongue strap can unlock a bit more improvement.

No. 3 Hidden Commander (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 107

EACH-WAY: Lady has a live chance

Lissen To The Lady - 15:57 Kelso

Lissen To The Lady wasn't seen to best effect when finishing fourth at this course earlier in the month, leaving the impression she needs the emphasis more on stamina.

The step up in trip here is likely to play to her strengths and it's worth remembering how impressive she was when winning here in April, powering clear in the straight to land the spoils by nine lengths.

A BHA mark of 101 still looks workable on that evidence and she is a mare who rarely runs a bad race at Kelso.