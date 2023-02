NAP

Minella Drama - 15:05 Kelso

Minella Drama is a solid operator who produced a career-best performance when resuming winning ways at Musselburgh on New Year's Day, helped by getting the run of the race, but also finding the return to handicap company liberating having mostly been tried in better company over fences.

That form took a big boost when the horse he beat on that day won the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster with plenty in hand next time, and Minella Drama remains on a good mark following a 5 lb rise. He can prove a notch above these and also has form on a sound surface.

No. 1 Minella Drama (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 150

NEXT BEST

Dancewiththewind - 15:35 Kelso

The Wetherby race which Dancewiththewind won on Boxing Day has been working out well so a subsequent 3 lb rise for that success looks lenient now.

He returned to the sort of form that saw him win both of his starts last season, clearly working his way back to fitness on his first two starts of this campaign, and the manner of that success suggests he'll have no problem winning more races from this sort of mark, especially as likely ground conditions shouldn't be a problem for him.