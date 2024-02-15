Kelso Racing Tips: King of the Jungle?

No. 9 Eloi Du Puy (Fr) EXC 1.18 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 106

A Timeform 'Horse In Focus', Eloi Du Puy has really upped his game this season. He began the campaign with two wins at this course, before following up over slightly shorter at Carlisle.

As a result, the handicapper put him up another 4 lb which forced a step up in grade, but Eloi Du Puy was still in the firing line when brought down at Sandown last month. That was obviously a disappointment for connections after such a long journey south, but compensation awaits here with conditions likely to be ok (best form on quicker but handles heavy going).

Back Eloi Du Puy on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Kelso Next Best - 14:55 - Back Jungle Jack

No. 1 Jungle Jack EXC 1.18 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 132