Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Kelso Racing Tips: King of the Jungle?

Horse racing at Kelso
Kelso stages a seven-race card on Friday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kelso on Friday.

  • A Kelso NAP and Next Best from Timeform

    • Kelso Nap - 13:55 - Back Eloi Du Puy

    A Timeform 'Horse In Focus', Eloi Du Puy has really upped his game this season. He began the campaign with two wins at this course, before following up over slightly shorter at Carlisle.

    As a result, the handicapper put him up another 4 lb which forced a step up in grade, but Eloi Du Puy was still in the firing line when brought down at Sandown last month. That was obviously a disappointment for connections after such a long journey south, but compensation awaits here with conditions likely to be ok (best form on quicker but handles heavy going).

    Back Eloi Du Puy on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Kelso Next Best - 14:55 - Back Jungle Jack

    This looks quite an open race on paper, but there isn't an obvious front-runner and that may mean that Jungle Jack is ridden more aggressively now back over hurdles than was the case when he was last seen over fences in November.

    Jungle Jack has dropped back to only 1 lb below the mark he defied at Bangor last spring (where he tracked the pace) and he is worth chancing to make a successful return from wind surgery, with the trip and ground here both likely to suit.

    Back Jungle Jack on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Kelso 16th Feb (2m6f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 16 February, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Immortal Fame
Nab Wood
Eloi Du Puy
Dallas Des Pictons
Step Above
Maimies Magic
Sams Choice
Grand Voyage
Didtheyleaveuoutto
Pavlik
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs 5/1 Ahoy Senor in Betfair Ascot Chase

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Track and trip ideal for Pic D'Orhy ahead of Betfair Ascot Chase

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Forged Well takes the eye for Newcastle Thursday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is going back to the well with Morse at Dundalk

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Moore runner can make it 3-3 at Fontwell

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Racing on Betfair: Steel shows his mettle to win at BSP of 813/1

More Horse Racing Tips