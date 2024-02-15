- Trainer: N. W. Alexander
Kelso Racing Tips: King of the Jungle?
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kelso on Friday.
A Kelso NAP and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Donald McCain
- Jockey: Brian Hughes
- Age: 8
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 132
Kelso Nap - 13:55 - Back Eloi Du Puy
A Timeform 'Horse In Focus', Eloi Du Puy has really upped his game this season. He began the campaign with two wins at this course, before following up over slightly shorter at Carlisle.
As a result, the handicapper put him up another 4 lb which forced a step up in grade, but Eloi Du Puy was still in the firing line when brought down at Sandown last month. That was obviously a disappointment for connections after such a long journey south, but compensation awaits here with conditions likely to be ok (best form on quicker but handles heavy going).
Kelso Next Best - 14:55 - Back Jungle Jack
This looks quite an open race on paper, but there isn't an obvious front-runner and that may mean that Jungle Jack is ridden more aggressively now back over hurdles than was the case when he was last seen over fences in November.
Jungle Jack has dropped back to only 1 lb below the mark he defied at Bangor last spring (where he tracked the pace) and he is worth chancing to make a successful return from wind surgery, with the trip and ground here both likely to suit.
